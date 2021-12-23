Teachers need to be a priority
There is a serious shortage of qualified teachers in American public schools. Enrollment in schools of education are down by 30%, particularly for secondary school teachers. Further 20% of all teachers leave the profession within the first five years.
The shortage in this essential and demanding profession is easy to understand. Where once teachers were respected by parents and the community at large, they now find themselves under assault for a variety of reasons. Of greater significance, college graduates with a degree in education are paid 20% to 30% less than other individuals with a bachelor’s degree. Making one comparison, in many states a public school teacher in their first five years of teaching has an annual salary that is about half of what a high school graduate makes driving an 18-wheeler. The comparison is $40,000 a year versus $80,000 a year.
Certainly a truck driver bringing us the things we need is worthy of such a salary. But there is not a single good reason that an educator who teaches and has responsibility for our children should not be compensated in a similar fashion. For the wealthiest nation on the planet, paying teachers a higher wage is not the major issue. It comes down to priorities. The health and well-being of individuals and this nation has been built on a strong and vibrant public school system. Currently there is a weak link in that system that must be repaired.
Without a devoted force of educators who can afford to apply their craft, our schools and the strength of this nation will be diminished. Parents, community members, state legislatures and other essential gatekeepers must step forward and incentivize the career of public school educator by providing a healthier rate of compensation.
Richard Boyum
Candler, N.C.
Thanks go out to local retailers
The Eau Claire County Alliance for Substance Misuse Prevention coalition would like to say thank you to local retailers who attended tobacco retailer training in 2021.
This training covers the importance of checking IDs, how to spot a fake ID, citations and the Wisconsin Wins tobacco compliance check program. Retailers who have their staff attend this training are helping to keep tobacco products from getting into the hands of youth.
The Wisconsin Wins program is a science-based, statewide initiative designed to decrease youth access to tobacco products. Over 80% of adult smokers smoked their first cigarette before they turned 18, and nearly 95% started before the age of 21, which is why it’s so important to prevent tobacco sales to minors.
The majority of tobacco products are bought in convenience stores, gas stations and grocery stores where the tobacco industry focuses many of its marketing efforts. The free resources at WItobaccocheck.org help responsible retailers follow the law, avoid costly fines, and keep tobacco out of the hands of youth — especially new, flavored tobacco products that are marketed toward youth. When tobacco retailers make the choice to say “no,” what they are really saying no to is tobacco’s deadly addiction.
The next time you’re at the store and you hear a clerk ask for an ID for a tobacco purchase, please join the coalition in saying, thank you. Together, we can prevent the tobacco industry from making lifelong customers out of Eau Claire County youth.
Bruce King
Eau Claire