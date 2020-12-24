Christmas 1981
There’s snow on the ground.
A brightly lit tree.
Gaily wrapped presents.
For you and for me.
Amidst the excitement.
A hush seems to fall.
Through the hustle and bustle.
God’s spirit does call ...
He tells us to stop.
And to ponder the ways.
Of that first Christmas morning.
Of long ago days.
The awe and the wonder.
Of that first Christmas morn.
For during the night.
The Christ child was born.
He was swaddled and laid.
In a manger on hay.
As Joseph kept watch.
Till the breaking of day.
For out of great anguish.
As Mary gave birth.
Salvation had come.
To all men on Earth.
For to all on that day.
The savior had come.
Accepted and loved.
But rejected by some.
The angels appeared.
In the sky on that night.
And sang Peace on Earth.
As the star shone bright.
We celebrate Christmas.
One day of each year.
It’s a time for reflection.
It’s a time of great cheer.
We give our gifts.
Remembering well.
If not for God’s gift.
We’d all go to hell.
For Christ is the gift.
God our Father did give.
That through Him alone.
Mankind may evermore live.
“Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that believeth on me hat everlasting life” (John 6:47).
Helen Mroz
Eau Claire
Let’s lesson cost of prescription drugs
We should all have the peace of mind that when we need medicine we can get it. Currently, people across communities, age, race and gender not only struggle for access to a pharmacist, but to afford the medicine we need. Yet, some politicians are choosing to protect lobbyists and corporations rather than the lives and livelihoods of their constituents.
I have family and friends that will always need to take their medication. Maintaining their health should take precedence, but with the cost of their medication it sometimes has them choosing between that and their groceries. Prescription drugs only work if people can afford them and some representatives only do when we tell them to.
We are still living in the middle of a global pandemic — many are losing jobs, health insurance, homes — and every day are struggling to make ends meet. Right now is a critical time to make sure the priorities we are setting for the 2021 budget reflect the needs of the working people.
I’m calling my state elected officials this week. Join me and tell them we need to end price gouging by drug corporations. Explain how a Prescription Drug Affordability Board, authorized to set a fair price on how much we pay out of pocket for medicines and that would require transparency when corporations increase the prices of their drugs, would impact your life or the life of someone you know.
Wisconsin families need affordable medications. We work hard, it’s time our legislators did too.
Nathaniel Krueger
Eau Claire
Truth tough to find via broadcast news
We have had an election — sort of. Joe Biden had a great fraud plan in motion. It worked. Electors should not be counted until the known fraud is thoroughly investigated. Truth does matter.
I heard a woman say recently, “I listen to channel ___ to get news. What else can I do?” I haven’t watched TV for many years. I can’t believe what passes for news, and the entertainment is for non-thinkers. Even Fox has turned left.
I clearly remember Pearl Harbor. FDR turned back a load of Jewish people who sought refuge in America. Ike gave us the interstate highway. Many presidents were so-so. Reagan was great. The Republicans put up some terrible presidential candidates: McCain and Romney. We survived Bill Clinton. Both Bushes were open border/one world order boys.
I thought a president couldn’t be worse than Obama, but if Biden gets in, Yikes. I can see why he was kept in the cellar so his radical positions were kept hidden. Biden says he will put Muslims in every department. He doesn’t know that BHO put them there?
I love Donald Trump, even his tweets, etc. He had no choice. The mainstream censors him. He loves this country, even ordinary people like me. He let us know what he planned to do; he kept his word, which is a novelty for a politician.
Some speak of D.C. as a swamp. It’s really a cesspool. Many in the pool should be wearing orange suits: Schiff, Mueller, Comey, Brennan, Obama, Hillary, Ohr and a small army more.
I am old, but my brain is still working. The top dog in the House is only 80, but she has “lost it.” She should go eat her ice cream.
Dorothy Schwankl
Eau Claire
An open letter to Sen. Ron Johnson
Since 1868, now 152 years, James Buchanan has been laying in his grave, in Lancaster, Pa., with the distinction of being “the worst president ever.”
These past few years, there have been reports that Buchanan has been shifting in his casket. With each of these years, the likelihood of Buchanan being displaced, and being relegated to “number two,” by Donald Trump, is all but certain. Congratulations Mr. Buchanan, soon you will no longer be the “worst ever president of the United States.” You can play second fiddle.
Similarly, since 1957 Joseph McCarthy has been patiently waiting in his grave in Appleton. During the past 12 months, there have been rumors that the sexton of St. Mary’s Cemetery has detected some movement of McCarthy’s headstone. Perhaps McCarthy is also sensing a change? Maybe his ashen face has developed a smirk? Understandably so. You sir, will be responsible for moving Mr. McCarthy “up” to “number two worst-ever senator of the state of Wisconsin.” Joe will likely be relieved.
It is no secret you adore Trump, Mr. Johnson, thus it is fitting that you will each simultaneously hold “worst ever” positions in your respective historical roles of “poor leadership.” Albeit grim recognition senator, it is with sadness that I send you a note of dark congratulations.
Steve Hogseth
Menomonie