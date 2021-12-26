Thanks go out to local retailers
The Eau Claire County Alliance for Substance Misuse Prevention coalition would like to say thank you to local retailers who attended tobacco retailer training in 2021.
This training covers the importance of checking IDs, how to spot a fake ID, citations and the Wisconsin Wins tobacco compliance check program. Retailers who have their staff attend this training are helping to keep tobacco products from getting into the hands of youth.
The Wisconsin Wins program is a science-based, statewide initiative designed to decrease youth access to tobacco products. Over 80% of adult smokers smoked their first cigarette before they turned 18, and nearly 95% started before the age of 21, which is why it’s so important to prevent tobacco sales to minors.
The majority of tobacco products are bought in convenience stores, gas stations and grocery stores where the tobacco industry focuses many of its marketing efforts. The free resources at WItobaccocheck.org help responsible retailers follow the law, avoid costly fines, and keep tobacco out of the hands of youth — especially new, flavored tobacco products that are marketed toward youth. When tobacco retailers make the choice to say “no,” what they are really saying no to is tobacco’s deadly addiction.
The next time you’re at the store and you hear a clerk ask for an ID for a tobacco purchase, please join the coalition in saying, thank you. Together, we can prevent the tobacco industry from making lifelong customers out of Eau Claire County youth.
Bruce King
Eau Claire
Book addresses legacy of Trump
I am currently reading “David Brinkley: A Memoir” and was struck by the following paragraph. In Brinkley’s words:
“On November 14, 1908, a baby boy born in Grand Chute, Wisconsin, was given the name Joseph McCarthy. In forty years of sustained effort he made the name stand for (1) a United States Senator and (2) the Grand Champion American Liar. In Washington, a city already well supplied with your ordinary, everyday liars, nobody could lie like McCarthy. While he was deeply unimpressive in manner and speech, he lied with energy and determination so intense that some otherwise skeptical people were led to believe him.”
Does this sound a bit familiar, except it was a president, not a senator? History will look back at Donald Trump and his legacy will be similar to McCarthy’s. Trump’s “Big Lie” as well as so many little ones will label him, “New Grand Champion Big Lie Trump.”
I don’t believe there are too many Wisconsinites who are proud of McCarthy. Hopefully, Trump supporters will look back some day and wonder how they could have ever supported such a liar. I might add bully, womanizer, cheat, tax evader, and the list goes on.
I suggest you read Chapter IV of Brinkley’s book.
Bob Gamache
Holcombe