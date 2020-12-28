Articles raise important questions
In a recent edition of the Leader-Telegram, there were articles about UW-Madison athletics — both football and basketball. Generally, these articles are read without much controversy. But not the Nov. 27 edition. A couple of things caught my attention; maybe yours too.
First, a quote by Jim Leonhard, defensive coordinator: “.... it’s a game. It truly is a game.” Maybe he was thinking of his high school days in Tony. Then, football was just that — a game. At Camp Randall in Madison, football is a business, a big business. Games with massive revenues from attendance and TV coverage are the financial engine for the department. They are also auditions for players seeking a career in the NFL. A game? Hardly.
Second, the article about Greg Gard and his career as a basketball coach was a testimonial to him as a person. I never tire of his coaching style. His success is truly deserved. But the article also includes mention of his salary of “over $2 million.” Now this raises another issue. Are coaches at public universities entitled to millions of dollars in compensation when the mission of a university is education?
It seems to me that it’s time for that question to be answered. If football and basketball are in fact franchises of UW-Madison, then they should be managed as a franchise. If athletic department staff are university faculty employees, then they should be paid accordingly.
Allied with the questions of game or business and coaching salaries is the issue of players’ rights. In many ways players are the workforce of the business. While some are compensated by scholarship, this doesn’t preclude a commensurate salary for work performed as a student. To some it may seem like exploitation has crept into our college athletics.
Bill Ellmann
Ladysmith
Another angel added to ranks in heaven
Heaven gained another angel. Ralph Hudson, a retired surgeon from Eau Claire who passed recently, is up there.
Ralph was an exceptional man who had grace and poise, like that of an angel. He was positive, genuine and generous. It was a joy to know him.
Ralph didn’t take the stairway to Heaven, he flew up there, non-stop. With his gift of gab, chances are he is shooting the breeze with his old friend, Monsignor Edmund Klimek, another angel with similar traits and integrity who flew up there in 2013.
Bob Dettmer
Eau Claire
Better uses for money used in recounts
The millions of dollars that President Donald Trump spent on all these useless recounts would go a long way for the people who have lost their jobs and have hungry families to feed.
It would go a long way if he would give it to food banks or needy families, but then we know he isn’t the nice guy that some of his followers think he is.
A winner would give. But we know he isn’t a winner.
Judy Pendergast
Mondovi
Important words for the upcoming year
Dona nobis pacem.
Give us peace.
Mark Warns
Eau Claire