An Eau Claire native, I recently moved back to the Midwest after 27 years of serving with the United Nations World Food Programme on four different continents. I was determined to focus my efforts on climate education and advocacy and do what I could to help bridge the partisan divide that currently paralyzes our country. I was immediately attracted to Citizens’ Climate Lobby for its nonpartisan approach to addressing climate change.
Is there a climate solution that could pull us together as a nation and as members of our communities?
Pricing carbon with a dividend is a fast, effective and equitable climate solution. Currently 49 of 50 Democratic senators support this legislation. And, last July, 25 Republicans in Utah, most members of the state Legislature, endorsed it.
Putting a price on carbon will do much of the heavy lifting to quickly and measurably reduce CO2 emissions that cause the warming of our planet. Dividends from the tax on carbon will be equally distributed to the American people with no extra red tape. The free market will drive innovation and opportunities for diversification and job creation, and the USA will continue to be competitive on a global scale. Most importantly, millions of lives will be saved with cleaner air. As a climate solution, putting a price on carbon will have the largest single impact on reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
This is a “silver bullet” solution that we should all be able to agree on, irrespective of our political affiliations. It is pragmatic, fiscally responsible and will ensure a prosperous, clean and safe future for generations to come.
To find out more, go the Citizens’ Climate Lobby (citizensclimatelobby.org). Please tell your lawmakers to pass strong pricing carbon and dividend legislation. Your grandchildren will thank you.