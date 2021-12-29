Friends have indicated I should write more Opinion letters to the Leader-Telegram. I did want to write a note thanking the Eau Claire school board for instituting the homeless student program. And I did want to thank the board for instituting Brighter Futures, an effort to procure donations for scholarships to help public school students experiencing homelessness to attend Eau Claire vocational school or UW-EC.
I also wanted to thank friends such as just deceased Larry Woolridge, a golfer whose smile and sense of giving transcended his physical limitations; and Rick, who thrives on giving; and neighbor, golf, business, Kiwanis and neighbor friends. All helped give equity to homeless public school students.
I wanted to thank all public school educators. Most are not knowledgeable of your contribution to homeless students or any public school student in need. For your empathy and giving, I thank you. I also realize you expect no thanks. Your contributions, generosity and seeing firsthand the impact you’ve made is its own reward.
I also wanted to write to the school board, repeating: Any fee you charge is discriminatory. Whether it’s for food, athletics, bus trips, whatever. “Free and equal” means just that; keep the doors open to everyone.
Also, I wanted to thank Opinion writers trying to rebuild what has been a self-destructive Republican Party back to one with the interest of all people at heart rather than the very rich and big business.
As for the GOP hangers on, those who continue with the constant negativism, like quibbling about our president having a crumb on his chin, or using the 12 days of Christmas to find 12 negative things to say, to those, I would say, move forward, write about what we all can for the betterment of our democracy rather than its destruction.