Oath should mean something
The incoming president takes an oath to defend the U.S. Constitution.
According to the Constitution, he is to faithfully execute the laws of the country. President Joe Biden not only has failed to execute immigration laws, but has encouraged illegal entry. He has ceded control of our southern border to Mexican drug gangs. This has led to deadly drugs such as fentanyl coming in and killing thousands of us, in addition to allowing the entry of four-plus million new illegal residents.
Biden is clearly violating his oath of office. President Donald Trump did do his job as constitutionally required as president. His policies gave us the most secure border in years. Ironically, a corrupt Justice Department and Democratic House seek to jail Trump, while the real crook stays as president.
I just hope the Republican House investigates and impeaches Biden.
Dave McCall
Chippewa Falls
Kirschner’s plan makes sense
Former President Donald Trump’s tax returns released by Congress recently helped demonstrate the “rampant corruption” of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) during his time in office, according to former U.S. Attorney Glenn Kirschner.
Trump was “never under audit like he claimed,” according to Newsweek, and “Trump helped use millions of dollars in business losses over the years to avoid paying taxes, even as he’d received millions of dollars in income from other sources.” Kirschner states: “With the release of Trump’s tax returns we learned, among other things, that Steve Mnuchin was running the IRS like a corrupt arm of Donald Trump’s criminal enterprise. How ... long do the American people have to suffer the indignity of rampant corruption in government with no accountability for those who plainly violate their oath of office & betray the public trust?”
“It’s time for a renaissance of ethics in government,” he added. “It starts by amending the oath of office to require all government officials & employees to ‘promptly report crimes and corruption by government officials & employees of which I become aware.’ Whistleblowing should not be the exception. It should be the norm, the expectation, indeed the sworn duty of all members of the federal government.”
What is the probability that Kirschner’s recommendation of having federal government officials and employees swear to report crimes and corruption in the federal government becoming the norm? Mike Royko/Slats Grobnik likely would have said, “Dat’s anyone’s guess.”
Ron Parejko
Eau Claire
New election system lauded
The election of the president of the United States is not a national election. There are 50 separate state presidential elections.
Because of the Electoral College, in most states the winner receives all the Electoral College votes delegated to that state regardless of how close the popular vote is. From past elections we know that a candidate can win the national popular vote by a significant amount and at the same time lose the Electoral College vote. When that happens, the collective will of the people is denied.
There is an elegant solution that would allow for a fairer vote count that that would include both the popular vote and the Electoral College vote. State legislatures would only need to amend their own rules by passing legislation and getting it signed by the governor that gives the Electoral College presidential votes in any given state on a proportional basis rather than a winner takes all allocation. In this model, rather than the losing candidate’s votes essentially being thrown out, they still are of value and count toward the final Electoral College vote.
If all 50 states had the courage to create a system of proportionality with Electoral College votes, it would approximate the national popular presidential vote count. The real question is whether elected state politicians, with their own personal vested interests, are willing to implement a system that more fairly represents the will of we the people. They should be encouraged to do so.
Richard Boyum
Candler, N.C.
Column doesn’t offer solutions
The editorial by Byron York that appeared in the Dec. 22 Leader-Telegram does a good job of pointing out a developing, little recognized problem at the U.S. border but does a lousy job of putting it in international perspective or proposing solutions.
The increasing numbers of refugees fleeing armed conflict and climate-related hunger is a worldwide phenomenon and not confined to our southern border. The countries dealing with the largest numbers of refugees are actually Turkey, Germany and Uganda, according to the UN Refugee Agency. York puts the blame on President Joe Biden’s “disastrous border policy” without explaining what it is or why it is wrong.
Many presidents have coped with the inability of Congress to fix our outdated 30-year-old immigration laws. York implies success of the previous administration without suggesting what Biden should be doing. Should he denigrate the refugees in an effort to scare them away? Should he promise to compel Mexico to build a wall? He left the previous administration’s Title 42 pandemic-justified restrictions run their course. The Supreme Court will now decide if these public health-justified restrictions are legal.
It’s good to make people aware of our country’s problems, but how about proposing some solutions that are ethical, realistic and legal?
Paul LaLiberte
Eau Claire
Legislature is ignoring issues
It really feels like the Wisconsin Legislature is run by a bunch of ostriches. Abortion, marijuana and mass transit.
Nothing like sticking your head in the ground to get a good view of the future.
Thomas Davenport
Eau Claire