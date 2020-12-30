Training needed
People with untreated mental illness are 16 times more likely to be killed by law enforcement, according to a new study released by the Treatment Advocacy Center. It happened here in Eau Claire on Nov. 22 when 37-year-old Randy LaCoursiere was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy and a State Patrol officer. The details reported in the Leader-Telegram indicated that LaCoursiere was experiencing a severe mental health crisis.
For police, encounters with mentally ill people can be especially challenging because their behavior is often threatening and unpredictable. They can be in a state of psychosis, making it impossible for them to obey regular police commands.
Encounters can be dangerous because, in many cases, the mentally ill person is armed with a gun or knife. LaCoursiere had a knife. So, is the only option shoot to kill? The research indicates there are other options, primarily training that teaches officers to de-escalate tense situations, slowing down interactions with people in crisis, speaking in a calm voice and taking cover so they can take whatever time is needed to bring the person safely into custody.
Tragically, LaCoursiere’s life was cut short. Will the Sheriff’s Department and State Patrol review the actions leading to the fatal shooting, then provide additional training to avoid future killings of mentally ill people in crisis? Law enforcement can and must improve their interactions with mentally ill people, just as we citizens must advocate for better and more affordable mental health services in our communities.
Eleanor Wolf
Eau Claire