Politicians are acting like children
My wife and I spent the holidays looking after our grandkids, ages 2 and 7.
Bright, healthy and happy kids, but even with a nap for the 2-year-old every day before supper they would start to roughhouse. This would start out as just good fun but pretty soon the 2-year-old would hit the 7-year-old with a toy. Then the latter would take the other’s favorite toy and throw it in the trash or sit on little brother until he was screaming. Even with one of us in the room, this would happen so quick we weren’t able to avoid it getting this far. We would have to put them in separate rooms, have the talk and lay down a reasonable timeout for them to calm down and think about ways they could better behave.
Considering the behavior of our state and federal legislators, maybe the governor and president could issue a timeout for the whole mess and send each and every one of them home (without pay and no phone or internet). The Library of Congress could provide each with a set of history books on how and why our country was established in the first place. Only when they could pass an exam on that topic and then make a pledge under oath to work together for the common good could they return to work.
The first piece of business would be adding an amendment to the Constitution requiring all bills to be considered for approval must have at least 10 sponsors from each party and all bills with that level of support would be guaranteed an up or down vote.
Whomever you support as your representative, please tell them to think about we the people and start working together to make it happen.
Robin Walsh
Augusta
Ruling in Kenosha case questioned
In August of 2020, there were riots, protests and civil disorder on the streets of Kenosha.
A loose cannon, a 17-year-old from another state, brought his rifle to town looking for trouble and found it. Who hired him? Nobody did. He had no business being there. He wound up shooting three men, killing two of them. It was self-defense. The three men he shot all had criminal records and were also looking for trouble and found it. It takes two to tango.
At his trial by jury, the young man was acquitted. After all, it was self-defense. In this country we are innocent until proven guilty. Guilt wasn’t proven.
On the other hand, when you shoot one person in self-defense, that is acceptable. When you shoot two people in self-defense, that is still tolerable. But when you shoot three people in self-defense, it becomes an alarming pattern that is beyond reason. The wheels of justice may have hit a pothole.
As punishment, this young man will go through life knowing that he created two empty chairs.
Bob Dettmer
Eau Claire
Voting is what protects Americans
The “Big Lie” is all about cheating, right? No, not in the last election. It has been proven over and over there was very little illegal voting and in no way enough to justify questioning the results. No, cheating is what is about to happen and it will be the Republicans doing it.
The “Big Lie” and the vilifying of Democrats are excuses to do just that. Ridiculous audits, recounts and investigations are just theater to create an illusion. The voting restrictions are for one purpose: to make it harder or impossible for Democrats to get to the polls. People without cars, such as the poor, the disabled, students, elderly and particularly people living in large cities, will find it much more difficult to vote. Already, Republicans in rural areas can vote in minutes at the polls. Meanwhile people in large cities stand for hours to vote. The Republicans, while limiting mail-in voting and drop boxes, are also planning to even further limit the number of polling places.
Even now the Republicans have an unfair advantage. The Republicans have way too many senators than they should. Both Dakotas have 1.5 million people, while California has 39.5 million. Yet, the Dakotas send four senators while California gets only two. In Wisconsin, Democrats won the majority of votes in 2018 and 2020 in the statewide elections. Yet Republicans, due to gerrymandering, hold the majority in both houses. Isn’t the majority supposed to rule in a democracy?
The only way is to vote the scoundrels out of office in 2022. It’s the most important off-year election ever. If the right to have your vote counted, or anyone’s vote is denied, it will eventually lead to having all your rights taken away. So, patriots, where is you outrage?
John Ranes
Chippewa Falls
An omen of United States’ future
Nearly 62% of Americans have been vaccinated. Of those 34 states with a vaccination above 55%, 24 are blue, 10 red; of 16 states below 55%, one is blue, 15 red.
At a Dec. 19 stop in Dallas, Donald Trump and Bill O’Reilly were booed when both disclosed they had received the booster. In essence, many in the audience were cheering for the pandemic to win. There is little doubt that audience would boo Dr. Anthony Fauci, the World Health Organization and any international health expert who advocates for vaccinations. Unashamedly they would likely cheer Tucker Carlson, Alex Jones, Ron Johnson, Marjorie Taylor Green and others of the same “thinking.”
My hunch is that audience would cheer for oil and coal, and boo solar and wind. If polled, I’d bet strongly their “understanding of elementary science” would mirror the red-state vaccination levels cited above. I’d place bets the audience disproportionately believes the “Big Lie,” believes the influx of conspiracy theories, believes Jan. 6 was “no big deal,” believes Joe Biden (and probably every Democrat) is a communist, believes “Donald is akin to Jesus Christ” and most have a well-stocked arsenal.
It is not a stretch to suggest that Americans, like the Dallas audience, are clueless that it is their own behavior that is provoking a trend of misinformation that is threatening America’s democracy. Similarly, they likely believe the incessant gaslighting of the far-right media, which is falsely proclaiming the opposite.
The shadow of that Dallas audience is growing taller, longer, darker and more ominous. It seems alarmingly feasible that such ignorance might prevail in 2022 and (worse yet) 2024. These coming elections will not be about any candidate; they will be about the soul of America. Each one of us owns what is unfolding before our eyes.
Steve Hogseth
Menomonie