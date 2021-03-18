Depiction of wolves often misleading
Wolves are often painted as vicious, dangerous predators who kill livestock and threaten people. This demonization serves to promote wolf hunting, but it’s deeply inaccurate as to the true nature of wolves.
Wolves are social, complex species with deep pack bonds. In 2019, around 59 confirmed livestock deaths were attributed to wolves. To put that into perspective, that year there were an estimated 3.45 million cattle and 75,000 sheep in the state.
Wisconsin farmers lose 135 times more cattle to things like harsh winters, theft and disease than to wolves. In fact, recent studies suggest that killing wolves, especially breeding pairs, can increase predation on livestock by tearing wolf families apart and destroying their pack dynamics. Moreover, not a single human being has been killed by a wolf in the contiguous United States in over two centuries.
A wolf’s natural reaction when they encounter a human is to flee, not attack. They are more afraid of us than we are of them.
Occasionally, wolves are forced into conflict with hunting dogs who are sent near their dens by hunters who are either chasing bears or chasing wolves with the intention of cornering them for an easy kill. In these situations, it is the hunters endangering their dogs for sport, rather than wolves attacking companion animals on a whim.
The scientific community overwhelmingly agrees that wolves benefit, rather than harm, our native ecosystems. Why, then, did Wisconsin allow 216 wolves to be killed for sport this February? Wisconsin’s cruel wolf hunt has done nothing but perpetuate misinformation about wolf behavior and threaten this vulnerable species.
There is a local need for CVTP efforts
In the Feb. 19 Leader-Telegram’s Voice of the People, I read a rambling dramaturgy — “Racial bias claims are unwarranted” — in which the author, in a besmirching trifecta, blasted the Leader-Telegram for publishing “another article lauding a certain UW-Eau Claire professor, this time for earning an award from the UW System’s Board of Regents”; blasted the professor, Selika Ducksworth-Lawton, for her efforts to “foster greater equity and diversity”; and blasted UW-Eau Claire for “institutionalized favoritism.”
The author went on to claim that people of color are not victims of biases and favoritism, and that “such claims are unwarranted and should not go unchallenged.” However, “institutionalized favoritism does exist on the UW-EC campus but its victims are not people of color.”
The author’s oblivion to racially charged national incidents, while disturbing, was not surprising. In essence, a bias stood in the way of understanding the truth that our community is a small microseism of the larger world.
I wanted to defend the Leader-Telegram, which recently won a plethora of first-place awards; I wanted to defend Ducksworth-Lawton, who continues to be a beacon of excellence and tireless energy for social and racial justice; I wanted to defend UW-Eau Claire, an outstanding academic institution. But none need my defending. Their merits speak for themselves.
Instead, I “thank” the author for surfacing these comments because they are the epitome of the evidence pointing to the need for the Chippewa Valley Transformation Project and the need for making our community inclusive to all. The purpose of CVTP is to empower underrepresented and marginalized people by bringing leaders of city, county and community entities together for the singular purpose of creating an anti-racist community.
I urge the author and others to consider joining the CVTP.
History has valuable lessons for us all
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator (not government) with certain unalienable Rights, that among them are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
We all need to re-read the Declaration of Independence, along with the Bill of Rights, and teach your children.
Kids today aren’t learning American history like we did in little one-room schools. We respected the flag, sang patriotic songs and learned so much about how we came to be the republic of the United States of America.
Today, some are trying to erase our history; it “offends” them. They take down historic statues and monuments; they remind them of slavery. But we learn from history — if we don’t know it, we’re destined to repeat it.
China’s communist Mao Tse-tung invented “political correctness” many years ago. He tried to wipe out history, jailing those who dared to speak of it. Political correctness is so dangerous because it stifles free speech.
We need to get back to our Constitution and Bill of Rights. Learn about our amazing history and appreciate what we have had. I wonder: When our ancestors came here from other lands, did they do so because our government was “controlling” us or did they come because they saw America as a land of freedoms, liberty and opportunity? We are the only country like this.
We must pay attention. We’re in what some call a “silent war,” and the best weapon is truth, if we can find it. We should start with a study of Hitler and his takeover of Germany and Austria. Very subtle, and scary.
Hillsdale College in Michigan offers online courses on the Constitution. Well worth the while.
Playing the blame game in political sphere
The height of stupidity and racism not only resides in the lap of Sen. Ron Johnson, it is shared with current Asian American haters.
There is no question in my mind that blame for the USA’s idiotic, weak-kneed, disastrous approach to COVID-19 rests in the lap of Donald John Trump. Call it like it is; over 540,000 people are dead from Trump’s disease.
Objection to BLM association draws ire
Recently, I became a victim of an unhealthy woke cancel culture. “Cancel” is a technique sometimes used by radical social progressives to silence a voice of dissent.
I joined the board of directors of a new group in the Ashland area to help people with disabilities. I missed a few meetings due to other duties. While I was away, the board passed a resolution to pledge solidary with Black Lives Matter and fight “systemic racism” in their spare time.
Later, over the phone, I was told that because I would not pledge solidarity with BLM and fight “systemic racism,” I would no longer be “needed on the board.”
