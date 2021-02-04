President Trump leaves some parting gifts
Amid all the attention to the Jan. 6 sacking of our nation’s Capitol, relatively little has been said about some of the pardons and commutations former President Donald Trump issued during his final months in office, 143 of which occurred hours before his departure. Many were to friends or friends of friends.
Here are a few examples, with details provided by The New York Times:
Philip Esformes, whose network of clinics he owned collected an estimated $1.3 billion in fraudulent Medicare claims.
Authorities said Esformes spent his ill-gotten windfall on such items as a $1.6 million Ferrari, a $360,000 watch and a series of multi-million-dollar homes in Miami, Chicago and Los Angeles. He also bribed a basketball coach to help his son get into college.
Judith Negron, who was involved in a separate Medicare scam.
Her commutation by Trump means she doesn’t have to repay the rest of the $87 million in court-ordered restitution.
Eliyahu Weinstein, who in 2013 pleaded guilty to charges related to a Ponzi-style real estate scheme that caused $200 million in investor losses.
Trump buddy Steve Bannon, part of a group that collected more than $25 million to help build a wall along the Mexican border.
Bannon and his partners have pleaded not guilty to charges they used some of that money on travel bills, credit card debt and other personal expenses. Trump didn’t pardon the other three co-defendants.
A few observations:
• Moving forward, high school civics teachers should rewrite their lesson plans with the following title for Chapter One: “It’s Not What You Know, It’s Who You Know.”
• If the aforementioned actions are the MAGA crowd’s idea of draining the swamp, I’d hate to see their definition of corruption.
• Somewhere, Larry Lokken is jealous.
Don Huebscher
Eau Claire
Remaining vigilant key to taming COVID-19
As a physician, I see the horrible effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on a regular basis. I implore everyone to support those common sense measures needed to tame the spread of this deadly disease: limit social exposure, wear a face mask and get a vaccine when you can.
Imagine if you were on the operating room table and the surgeon walked in and announced, “I’m not wearing a mask today! It cramps my style.”
Folks, we are all in this awkward position. Listen to the experts. Wear your mask. Support common sense health directives like a public mask mandate. We’ll get through this a lot faster if we all agree to do what we can to help.
Dr. James Deming
Eau Claire
Facts are overlooked by the left and courts
There is one huge problem in the fight for election accuracy or any other issue: Honesty is not a value of the left. The examples are numerous.
A caller to a talk show said the host should stop talking of fraud “because the courts have proven that there was none.” Not one court would investigate the evidence though there was much. The SCOTUS held a yelling match over whether or not to hear the case, but it did not even look at the evidence. There was much evidence of fraud in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and other states, but the media blocked it all. The left said that there was not enough fraud “to make a difference.”
Who decides what is enough fraud? Who knows how much more fraud has been covered up?
The grand-scale riots in Seattle, Portland, Minneapolis and other big cities were called “block parties and peaceful protests” while stores and cars burned and people were killed. The disturbance at the U.S. Capitol was minor in comparison. My president asked his huge following to march “peacefully and patriotically“ over to the Capitol. He did not incite anyone.
What did Nancy Pelosi do? She corralled her House and took the Electoral College fraudulent votes of the states in question. It was 3 a.m. when she did her evil deed. Not one state was allowed to present its proof that there was indeed fraud.
Her next evil deed: Impeach the president. He was out of office, but that didn’t bother her. After all, he “incited the people.” You lefties in the House are hard up for a leader. Send Pelosi packing. Maybe she could deliver Meals on Wheels?
Dorothy Schwankl
Eau Claire
Evers’ hands tied in fight against virus
Thank you Wisconsin state legislators. Thank you for protecting us; for protecting us from our governor. Yes, the governor that we, the people, elected. A democratic governor who is being harshly criticized by the GOP for simply being in the wrong (political party).
Our governor is being accused of overstepping his power; apparently, he is abusing his power to protect you and me from a pandemic that is still killing hundreds of Wisconsinites each and every day. Republican lawmakers want us to believe that Tony Evers has overstepped his power by declaring three public health emergencies and issuing a mask mandate and other coronavirus-related orders.
Thankfully, these safety measures have all been met with Republican resistance. Hmm, it sounds like we might need protection from our state senators and Assembly members instead of our governor. Ultimately, they are the ones who are putting our lives in danger. They seem far more interested in standing in the way of our governor than to work with him to help save lives. After all, the Legislature hasn’t passed a bill in several months as they continue to sit back and watch COVID numbers grow.
Not only is Gov. Evers fighting this pandemic single-handedly, the Republican lawmakers want him to do so with that hand tied behind his back. Presumably, they would rather see the governor fail even if that failure results in thousands more corona deaths. Expert health officials agree that wearing a mask (and social distancing) is the best — and easiest — way to stop the spread of this disease. The fact that these elected officials want to overthrow the mask mandate is unconscionable.
Please remember who these selfish politicians are and protect yourself by wearing your masks to the polling booths and vote them out of office. Thank you.
Tim Devine
Eau Claire
Health care access a worry in rural areas
The COVID pandemic has highlighted one of the weaknesses in our health care system: In rural areas, there are too few health care providers, too few pharmacies and too few places where we can get advanced care.
We should not have to drive an hour or more to see our doctors. We should not have to drive into a town that has free broadband access to have a telehealth meeting with a provider. We should not have to wait for months to see a counselor or mental health professional. Our neighbors who do not have transportation should not be deprived of care.
Rural areas will not thrive if we need to move to the city to get our health care. We need to tell our legislators to address this problem when they write the budget this year.
Linda Norton
Eau Claire