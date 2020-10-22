Current state of America not so ‘great’
A pandemic has killed more than 211,000 Americans. Record-setting wildfires across the West. Tropical storms and hurricanes so numerous they exhausted all the allotted seasonal names.
But the segment of the population you might expect to hear calling these “the end times” is instead yelling “Keep America Great!” And there’s more “greatness.”
Even before the pandemic, the national debt was skyrocketing. Those tax cuts for the very wealthy that would “pay for themselves” didn’t. Surprise.
Lawmakers hang onto fuel sources from past centuries (and the millions of dollars the coal and fossil fuel industries contribute to their campaigns) instead of moving aggressively toward clean, renewable energy.
In their last available report, the American Society of Civil Engineers gave the nation’s infrastructure a D+. Safe water was given a D, and transit a D-.
With about 4% of the world’s population, the U.S. accounts for around 27% of the opioid overdose deaths. Obesity and depression rates are rising.
American primary and secondary students barely crack the top third worldwide in reading and science. In math, they’re in the bottom half.
Our health care costs are the highest of any industrialized nation, but more than 60 countries have lower infant mortality rates. U.S. News and World Report ranked our health care system 15th in the world. Bloomberg rated the U.S. #50 in health care efficiency.
We’ve had to pay farmers billions of dollars in subsidies to make up for lost sales from trade wars. Corporate welfare is also ladled out to Big Oil despite their fat profits. Socialism is good when it’s corporate welfare, apparently.
And our president lies, spreads conspiracy fiction and divides the nation. Is it any wonder citizen surveys dropped the U.S. to #19 in the World Happiness Report?
“Great” isn’t what it used to be.
William Mills
Eau Claire
High-speed internet an important need
Are you frustrated by the lack of decent internet service in your area? I sure am. And in these past months, with all of us thrown into working, learning and socializing more online, it’s made it clear that good broadband service is essential for us all.
When our daughter was taking online classes, we had to drive to Menomonie every day so she could do her work. Watching our online church services is a nightmare of constant pauses every few minutes. We’ve tried to attend meetings on Zoom, but our poor connection makes it impossible. I’d like to apply for jobs where I can work from home, but again, poor internet has shut me out. We’re isolated and left out of the loop.
I know many of you feel the same, and it’s just plain unfair. Did you know that Wisconsin is ranked last in all the Midwest states for both urban and rural broadband access? That only 43% of rural folks have high-speed internet access available to them? We deserve better, but it will only change if we take a stand.
And that’s why I plan to support Chris Kapsner with my vote for Wisconsin’s Assembly here in District 67 this election. He has made obtaining and supporting funding for increased high-speed internet access in our area one of his top priorities. I hope you’ll consider giving him your support. Together, let’s demand to be heard, so we can work, learn and connect with each other wherever we live.
Heather Jerrie
Wheeler
President’s track record a positive
Our president fights for the unborn.
He sent the stock market soaring, boosting the retirement plans of millions of middle-class Americans. Cut more job-killing regulations than any other administration, eventually saving Americans an estimated $3,100 per household annually. Restored U.S. manufacturing. Benefited 40 million families with a child tax credit. Enacted tax credits for employers who provide paid parental leave for employees earning $72,000 or less. Created the lowest black and minority unemployment rate in history before COVID-19.
Trump stopped multinational American companies that had earned $100 million-plus in untaxed profits over the years from overseas business. Enacted new tax rules that would otherwise have kept an estimated $1.4 trillion outside the U.S. Seized record amounts of drugs and deported record amounts of gang members. Negotiated a deal with South Korea to help U.S. automakers and to slash tariffs on $7 billion of U.S. agriculture exports.
Trump has appointed a bigger share of female judges than other GOP presidents. Reduced the cost of some health plans by 60% through association health plans. Gave our troops a 3.1% pay raise, the largest in a decade. Championed the MISSION Act for vets. Strongly supports law enforcement. Had Pastor Andrew Brunson freed from a Turkish prison in 2018 after false accusations and serving two years.
Trump earned praise from many African Americans after signing the First Step Act, which released thousands of inmates convicted of drug offenses who had “in prison job training.” Regarding Francisca Awah Mbuli, sold and forced to work along with thousands of others in human trafficking, the president worked to alleviate the practice and has given more than $35 million in Justice Department grants to provide safe housing and arrested more than 5,000 human traffickers.
Glenn Malcein
Woodville
Trump, Johnson fall short on health care
While working to ram through another justice, President Donald Trump and Sen. Ron Johnson are putting our health care coverage at risk. If Trump and Johnson are successful in forcing through this appointment, protections that are in place for over 133 millions Americans like me with preexisting conditions will be abolished. The health care coverage of 23 million people will also be terminated, creating a chaotic national health care meltdown.
After years of working to eliminate protections for preexisting conditions and kill the ACA, Trump and Johnson might finally get their wish. By rushing to appoint a justice, they will be able to achieve a devastating policy change that they failed to execute through legislation. A catastrophic change to our health care system that many Republicans even oppose.
Instead of working to make health care more affordable, reduce the cost of prescription drugs and expand coverage, it is clear Trump and Johnson will ignore the will of the American people yet again. Even in the middle of a pandemic, a global health emergency, they will do the exact opposite of what is necessary to keep our communities healthy and safe.
What an absolute shame.
Robert Andruszkiewicz
Eau Claire
Law and order critical in United States
This is regarding a submitted article in the Leader-Telegram in September. We would agree with all Americans on our First Amendment rights.
My husband and I fully back our police/law enforcement across the United States. We are grateful for such men and women putting their life on the line every day.
When a “peaceful” protest suddenly changes (in an instant in some cases) police must have the tools to control/stop what will turn into a riot with the potential to damage property and even human life. We fully agree that tear gas and rubber bullets are important deterrents.
The writer mentions the effects of tear gas. The idea of tear gas is to make the riot disperse quickly and stop the damage intended. The faster one runs away from it the less one gets exposed to it. Sounds effective.
As we have clearly seen these past months many peaceful protests have escalated into destructive riots. Many police officers have been hurt and some very seriously. That is when the situation must be stopped. No one should get hurt, no one, not officers or peaceful protesters.
When it is a riot, yes, people can be hurt. It is up to the peaceful protesters to keep the peace first.
The police are there to make sure it does not escalate into a riot. A riot causes damage and hurts many people, including the owners of the businesses that are being damaged or burned down. Riots hurt America. When riots damage or destroy federal monuments and buildings that is part of all American’s property and history.
We stand with President Donald Trump on law and order in America.
Ron and Rosemary Jepson
Chippewa Falls
Compromise needed at highest levels
On Sept. 17, 1787, the Constitution of the United States of America was signed by 38 of 41 delegates present at the Constitutional Convention; it wouldn’t be ratified until June 1788.
For Constitution Day, Ed Ruggero once wrote, “Delegates to the Constitutional Convention were allowed to do something public figures don’t get to do anymore: They were allowed to change their minds. ... various delegations stated their positions, listened to opposing viewpoints and, on occasion, compromised and adjusted. Would such a fruitful debate even be possible today?”
This past Constitution Day, I felt as despondent about the future of our nation as I ever have. For 40 years, I’ve watched as monopolies were allowed to ship manufacturing overseas. I’ve seen the power of the presidential office grow and politicians of all stripes curry favor with the rich and powerful while they hid the truth or lied to their voters.
As I search for hope, I turn to those who rarely or never vote. Folks who believe in compromise, who recognize that there is room in this great nation for a variety of beliefs, who want everyone to be treated equally under our secular law.
I love our democratic republic and the Constitution on which it is built, but I’m keenly aware that ideology is rapidly overtaking respect for our fellow citizens. This November, I hope the silent majority will vote us a clear path forward. Please vote.
Susan Brooks
Almena