Acceptance of lies threatens democracy
With the exception of the Civil War, our country has been blessed by the peaceful transfer of power following presidential elections.
In 2016, I did not support Donald Trump, but I accepted the result with the hope that he would grow into the job. My hopes were unfulfilled. In 2020, Trump did not accept the election of Joe Biden. His reasoning was: Biden got more popular votes and more electoral votes, therefore the election was rigged, there was widespread fraud, and I really won. He engaged in multiple attempts to change the results including dozens of lawsuits, all of which failed because he had no evidence of such fraud. On Jan. 6 he incited a mob to storm the Capitol. The purpose of this mob was to prevent Congress from performing its constitutional duty of certifying the vote of the Electoral College.
I am writhing this on the eve of a presidential inauguration. Biden became the next president. Trump’s attempted coup failed.
The tragedy is that our nation’s capital has been turned into an armed camp because of a perceived threat of violence by the supporters of an ex-president. A greater tragedy is the fact that so many of our fellow citizens still believe the lies of a would-be dictator. It illustrates the fact that a lie, if big enough and repeated enough, will tend to be believed, and the further fact that the greatest threat to our democracy is not from without, but from within.
Donald Griffith
Eau Claire
Local editorials lauded; columnist is not
This thank you is long overdue.
I appreciate the new direction you have brought to the newspaper. I especially like the fact that you have returned to creating your own editorials to challenge us and to stimulate our thinking about local issues. One recent editorial regarding the importance of constructive criticism was timely and it, too, was constructive. Pointing out the difference between that and merely attacking is helpful.
Ironically, your column was right next to that master of attack, Mr. Gene Lyons. I don’t understand why you bother to give him space. All he ever does is attack, attack, attack. And isn’t it a classy piece of commentary to end a column with a suggestion that folks he doesn’t agree with will “soil their pants”?
Al Olson
Eau Claire
Divisions, inequity concerns in America
The United States prides itself on its democratic society. But as the Black Lives Matter movement has revealed, the United States is still a class-splintered, weakening democracy.
Class divisions are not just by inequity, but by convenience to survive. Our social comfort zones are getting smaller as our lives get more difficult by pressures from outside events beyond our control. The butterfly effect works in social patterns, just as it does in weather patterns.
The U.S. Constitution guarantees everyone an equal opportunity. But that has as many interpretations as there are people, with your status quo as the reference. That is normal in any society that allows independent thinking by citizens — solved by tolerance.
But do the citizens of the United States think independently anymore? Our political parties want to do our thinking for us. This leads to tyranny. How many citizens are comfortable to think for themselves? How many citizens are able to think for themselves? It is not taught in our schools. A quote by Albert Einstein: “Blind belief in authority is the greatest enemy of truth.” Politicians and dictators fear that quote.
Letting others do your thinking for you leads to divisions and class inequities. This is what we are approaching in the United States today. And it is not good for democracy.
Being rejected by those stronger than you leads to social exploitation, which is abuse.
Many people are made homeless through no fault of their own. But society will reject and ignore those people because society wants to ignore its own shortcomings that are causing homelessness.
We cannot ignore reality forever; our extinction would come quickly.
Donald Newell Jr.
Chippewa Falls