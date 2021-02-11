Patronage depends on precautions
I’m curious as to why the only action taken by our Republican Legislature regarding the pandemic is to nullify efforts made by the governor.
Here is a man who is listening to the medical experts and trying to limit the deaths and those getting sick with the few tools available to stem the spread. Face masks and social distancing work, that’s a fact, but no, make it political, in other words whatever the Republicans can do to make things appear normal will win them votes.
Those cities and businesses that mandate precautions will get my support and will realize that more people will shop when those precautions are followed.
Richard Willi
Chippewa Falls
Refusal to wear mask ‘self-centered’
Only a selfish, self-centered, egocentric person would be opposed to wearing a mask in a public place.
Why? Because you’re saying blatantly, “I don’t give a darn (substitute any more fitting term) about you getting any disease from me. My comfort is worth a heck (substitute a better word) of a lot more to me than your health. So there, too!”
Dr. Birney Dibble
Eau Claire
Congressman has proven cowardly
Hello to all you lovers and supporters of toxic Tom Tiffany. His most recent despicable act should make all of you very proud. I’m referring to his continued support of the former president’s lie that the election was fraudulent.
I feel that his support was the direct cause for the insurrection which occurred at the United States Capitol. State Sen. Tiffany, R-Minocqua, apparently felt it was OK for the Capitol to be ransacked by a bunch of white fascist thugs. Even after the carnage, when the House and Senate finally returned to the floor, your honorable congressman remained steadfast in his unwavering support of Trump’s lie. I think Tiffany has blood on his hands.
Missouri Rep. Cori Bush was going to introduce articles asking that all supporters of Trump’s lie, both in the House and Senate, either resign or be expelled immediately. I wholeheartedly agree.
This situation reminds me of some lyrics written by the late, great John Prine. I believe he wrote the song “Some Humans Ain’t Human” in response to the Bush administration’s invasion of Iraq. I think these words apply now. “Some humans ain’t human, some people ain’t kind. They lie through their teeth with their head up their behind. You open up their hearts, and here’s what you’ll find. Some humans ain’t human, some people ain’t kind.”
Randy Borchardt
Hayward
Then let’s vindicate Charles Manson
Charles Manson was never at the crime scene. He killed no one. He never implicitly ordered his followers to do any of those things for which he was convicted.
What Mason said to his followers was much more vague than Donald Trump’s words to the Jan. 6 crowd. So if Trump is not held accountable for the Capitol attack, then Manson should certainly be vindicated. Trump was warned twice by the FBI exactly what that crowd came to do and that they were an imminent threat. Yet Trump encouraged them to go and fight for him; meanwhile no one ever warned Manson.
Manson was dangerous and that is why, and only why, he was locked up. It was to make sure he never got a chance to do worse things. Trump is a danger. He is just as much of a deranged egomaniac as Manson. Yet he is not going to be locked up. Trump, according to the FBI, has three million (right wing terrorist) followers. Those blood thirsty killers are still on “stand by” and ready to do worse things.
After all the other galaxies were discovered a scientist was asked if he thought there was intelligent life out there. His reply was “I don’t see how there can’t be.” I am sure if you ask an FBI agent if he believes another probably more horrific attack is imminent his answer would be exactly the same, “I can not see how there can’t be.”
John Ranes
Chippewa Falls
Efforts to combat COVID critical
This is an open letter to District 92 Assemblyman Treig Pronschinske:
Quoting from your website, “Serving you is my most important duty as a State Representative, so please do not hesitate to contact me with any questions or comments.”
Here my questions and comments. Mask-wearing saves lives.
If Republicans in the Assembly continue to impede a mandate to use masks, even if it means unemployed and under-employed Wisconsinites dependent on FoodShare see their benefit reduced, I must conclude Republicans in the Assembly really are not interested in serving their constituents. Please try to prove me wrong.
Again, if masks help reduce the spread of COVID-19, and getting ahead of this pandemic is crucial to economic recovery, what’s not to love about wearing a mask? And while Wisconsinites struggle to make ends meet with no or severely reduced income, how is cutting FoodShare benefits going to help your constituents?
It baffles me that Republicans have politicized this battle to stem the spread of COVID-19 (and its variants, have you heard of the one in Brazil?). I know Trump Republicans who have lost family members to COVID-19.
Please support all measures related to curbing the spread of COVID-19 (and its more contagious variants) and helping your constituents feed their families.
Michelle Maslowski
Ettrick