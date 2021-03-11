Candidate lauded
I am writing this in support of Jeremy Gragert for Eau Claire City Council representative (District 3) in the upcoming spring election.
As my representative, several positive things stand out in my interactions with Jeremy. When contacted, Jeremy’s responses have been very timely as he often responds the same day and, if not, the next day with information and resources. He keeps actively involved in council issues and, despite his stances, takes a realistic, measured approach to arriving at consensus.
Gragert takes his responsibility as an Eau Claire council representative seriously. Please cast your vote to re-elect him this spring.
John Battalio
Eau Claire
Referenda woes persist
School district referenda continue during the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, between the April and November general elections there were 111 school district referenda across this state.
The tidal wave of school district referenda has plagued local property taxpayers far longer than the pandemic. This referenda pandemic affects my demographic, retired seniors living on fixed incomes, more than any demographic in this state. The problem with this fact is that my demographic will only get larger in the upcoming years. I have let my elected officials know that they have not addressed the 900-pound gorilla in the room.
If Wisconsin residents are losing jobs and cannot afford their rent or house payments, or if residents cannot put food on the table or pay the bills, why haven’t the elected officials of this state responded? Student numbers are down in the K-12 and public higher education in this state yet continued borrowing. Chippewa Valley Technical College is adding with $48.8 million. My property tax bill states that CVTC’s referendum debt will not disappear until 2040. My children and grandchildren will be burdened with the debt.
The final report of the Blue-Ribbon Commission on Education back in 2019 recommended two-thirds funding of K-12 education; didn’t happen. The new state legislative session has started, and I will be doing my part to remedy the instant amnesia that many elected officials suffer.
Terry Nichols
Colfax
Landfill concerns
Did you know that the Seven Mile Creek Landfill located on Olson Drive in the town of Seymour will soon be the highest regional topographic point?
The proposed landfill expansion will allow the landfill to rise another 90 feet higher. Just imagine a nine-story building sitting on top of the present mountain of trash. This expansion will increase odor, noise, dust, litter and make for an unsightly view, along with concerns for air and water quality. No wonder the neighbors are worried about maintaining property values.
Each of us contributes in a small way to the growing size of the landfill, but the property owners in the Seven Mile Creek Neighborhood are paying the highest price. With the continual flow of Minnesota garbage to this landfill, another expansion is inevitable. There will undoubtedly be another expansion request in 4 to 5 years, and others following that. What is the town of Seymour, city and county of Eau Claire’s plan to manage the continual growth of the landfill and protect the health, homes and neighborhoods in Eau Claire County?
Other communities in Wisconsin have wrestled with these same concerns. The majority have negotiated for improved conditions, compensation and property value guarantees to stem the encroachment and declining property values of property owners in the one-mile radius of the landfill. Height, days and hours of operation, land use and zoning regulations, and composting are just some of the means of curtailing the rapid and insatiable growth of this industry.
Our neighborhood raised these concerns at recent City Council and County Board meetings. I urge you to contact your city and county officials and request that they use their knowledge and authority to create a plan to protect the Seven Mile Creek Neighborhood.
Rick Sommerfeld
Town of Seymour
Wolf hunt ‘atrocity’
“Bravo” on the state wolf hunt with 200 slaughtered, which is disgusting beyond belief. Indeed, is there a “respectable” reason for this atrocity?
I have lived in Wisconsin nearly all of my life — my parents were from north-central Wisconsin and we always lived in rural areas near farmland and densely wooded areas, and I saw one solitary wolf in my lifetime (I’m now nearly 84 years old).
I saw this wolf as a young adult while driving back to Antigo from White Lake on Highway 65 near dusk. It was trotting across an open field about 50 yards from the roadway. When I spotted it, I slowed down to watch — it was a very big grey wolf, which I was thrilled to see. The only other big grey I saw was lying dead along the roadside, obviously hit by a car.
My granddaughter, who works as a ranger in the Laona area, witnessed one of these beautiful animals, having just been slaughtered, being hauled out of the woods. Worse yet are the trappers. Trapping is disgusting beyond belief for obvious reasons, and sometimes animals will chew off their own foot or leg to free themselves from the traps.
Obviously, there was no distinction between slaughtering a male or a female wolf, was there? I would have to research when they actually breed and bear their young, but it seems to me that perhaps there were young wolf pups somewhere, eh? But, with the obvious mentality to kill wolves, they, too, would have been killed.
Likewise, growing up in Wisconsin, I don’t ever recall anyone (at least that I knew) who had their farm animals or pets killed by a rogue wolf, but it seems to me that this was the lame-brain excuse for the outrageous harvesting of 200 wolves.
Marlene Voight
Pepin
Businesses thanked
After a COVID-19 diagnosis, people who smoke are more likely to be sent to a hospital than those who do not.
Smoking hurts the lungs and weakens the ability to fight germs, which puts people who smoke more at risk for serious COVID-19 health outcomes. This can happen to anyone who uses tobacco, including Eau Claire County youth.
Youth, now more than ever, are experiencing stress and burn out from everyday life and school. It is important for them to not turn to tobacco to cope.
The Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention and Wisconsin Wins would like to acknowledge retailers and their employees in Eau Claire County for working hard and checking the IDs of their customers. We know that COVID-19 has put a lot of stress on retailers and their employees and has caused multiple challenges. Retailers are one of the most important lines of defense to keep tobacco out of the hands of youth.
So, thank you, retailers, for keeping yourself and others safe. Together, we can prevent tobacco use in Eau Claire youth.
Bruce King
Eau Claire