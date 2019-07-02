Council in the wrong in naming of park
I am truly mortified by the opposition to the naming of the of Veterans Tribute Park.
Deirdre Jenkins (quoted in a Leader-Telegram story), I believe you get to have the right to plant a garden because of our military members fighting for your freedom in this country. The street name is staying the same, the garden name is staying the same.
You feel blindsided? Do you not watch TV and see the ads asking for our donations? Do you not read the Leader-Telegram and see their multiple articles on the attempt to finally get a park in Eau Claire to honor our military members (which is long overdue)? Are you not on social media where the committee has asked for support for this project?
I am horrified that that you are opposed to the name of Veterans Tribute Park. You are being shortsighted and are not seeing the bigger picture. If your feelings are hurt, thank a veteran — at least you had the right to voice your opinion.
Please, citizens of Eau Claire, voice your opinion and send the message to our City Council that Veterans Tribute Park is a fitting name to honor the veterans of Eau Claire.
Laurie Zukaitis
Eau Claire
'Veterans' needs to be in park's name
The front-page story in the Leader-Telegram on June 27 regarding the park naming delay for the veterans' park struck a chord with me, with the park being mostly veteran-funded and 87 percent voting to call it Veterans Tribute Park. Or, to ease the gardeners, it could be be called The Veterans Park and Gardens.
If not, this is another slap in the face to the veterans and the majority again. The word "veterans" should come before "gardeners" to honor all veterans that gave some and those that gave all.
Doug Deuel
Thorp
U.S. needs to champion people over party
Every day more and more nails are pounded into the coffin of the American republic. If this continues it is only a matter of time before we become a kleptocracy or some form of dictatorship. One used to be able to rely on the courts to ensure that the constitutions (state and federal) were followed. That no longer holds true.
Back in 1940 FDR said, "The Republican Party has made its nominations this year at the dictation of those who, we all know, always place money ahead of human progress." Nothing has changed since then.
Republicans now vote for the Republican Party, not for the safety and welfare of their constituents. Unfortunately, the courts are filling with judges who do the same thing.
With elections being increasingly made unavailable to groups of citizens and gerrymandering warping the impact of voting, a progressive majority (most Americans are) is being subjugated to the ultraconservative, wealthy few of the nation.
The U.S. will not allow elections to be monitored by outside officials. Yet, many elections are observed worldwide, including Venezuela's, which had a cleaner election than the U.S. Jimmy Carter recently commented that Donald Trump would not be president if not for the Russian interference. We must have clean, fair elections.
What is now happening in America is destroying our reputation in the world. Too many countries have contact only with our military (while China is loaning Africa billions to build infrastructure). The U.S. breaks international law, but refuses to work with the International Criminal Court.
We have to change what is happening here before it is simply too late. Citizens need to demand our country be of the people, by the people and for the people. Those elected have to represent constituents, not a party.
Glory Adams
Eau Claire
Suspected kids need community service, counseling
What gives?
Eight- to 10-year-olds roaming the neighborhood, looking for something to do. So they decide to do their "vandalizing thing" at Memorial High school, including the killing of baby birds.
It appears that the parents and/or guardians could care less what the kids are up to on a Sunday evening. One can only hope that the juvenile authorities to whom the children were referred to will pursue some kind of appropriate penalty. Community service for the vandalizing, counseling for the killing of the baby birds ... both for the children and their parents/guardians.
Robert Beine
Eau Claire
Local government should address Owen Park
The City Council needs to approve a new single multi-sex restroom facility, one building, an entrance, an exit in Owen Park.
No more long lines of women waiting to use the facility — equality, first come first served. The time has come to lead in this effort and this is the community to truly show its colors. No more segregation in hygiene facilities in our midst.
Willi Cheney
Eau Claire