Schools should address outdated skills
I have always had an outsized view of the importance of the state of Wisconsin. It is nice knowing that our state’s bald eagle single-handedly defeated the South, and that Mark Tauscher was born here. Unfortunately, state Sen. LaTonya Johnson, D-Milwaukee, is making us look like idiots and advocating that the state indoctrinate its students in cursive penmanship.
What a joke. I realized in Ms. Genz’s third-grade class that cursive penmanship is a waste of time; past obsolescence by at least 20 years. It is no wonder that the only people that advocate it are teachers and politicians. Wasting time teaching antiquated practices is a boondoggle of taxpayer dollars. If it is so highly valued, parents can teach it at home. Good luck remembering the completely necessary and not excessive use of ink circle at the top of the capital letter “F.”
It’s not that I am bitter that every single report card growing up advised that my penmanship was substandard. If only the Leader-Telegram printed handwritten letters instead of relying on computers, you would be able to see for yourself. But alas, it is 2019 and handwritten correspondence has been long dead. Heaven forbid you receive a personalized Christmas card instead of a stupid Shutterfly template formatted with stupid pictures of your kids.
One of former Gov. Scott Walker’s greatest legacies was adapting our schools from focusing on broad education to job specific skills. Until we have a modern day Butlerian Jihad, computers will continue to dominate and instead of teaching cursive, perhaps coding would actually be of value. Just remember, Jeff Goldblum doesn’t defeat the aliens using cursive writing.
Scott Caliebe
Eau Claire
Articles addressing facts appreciated
We were so happy to see the “AP Fact Check” article in Saturday’s paper.
Climate change and associated policy must be based in science, at least the best and most current that we have now. Freedom of the press and media demands public trust and news based in fact.
Thank you for the fact check and we hope to see more.
Lou and Jan Frase
Eau Claire