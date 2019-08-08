Letter from the past prudent today
On March 18, 2011, the Leader-Telegram printed my letter, on a different topic, in which I expressed the following excerpted values and commitments that connect with our current national turmoil over immigration:
“… consider how it was that many of our ancestors came to this country.
“While it is certainly and regrettably true that many were brought here or sent here against their will, there were many others who came here to escape from intolerable or even impossible circumstances and to seek improvement in their life situations and opportunities.
“… we respect and appreciate the actions of our ancestors who left their homelands to help make America the great nation that it has become.
“It is up to us now to retain that greatness and our ancestors’ legacy by rededicating ourselves to the democratic principles that have enabled our nation to be one of the world’s most enduring republics today.
“Expressing our gratitude … is both an affirmation of our commitment to democratic processes and an overt demonstration of our civility in Wisconsin.”
Those words are as fitting today as in 2011.
Today it is similarly “both an affirmation of our commitment to democratic processes and an overt demonstration of our civility in Wisconsin” for us to extend our respect and appreciation — as well as to extend our welcome and our helping hand — to those people who leave their homelands in order “to escape from intolerable or even impossible circumstances and to seek improvement in their life situations and opportunities.”
Ultimately, we are all descendants of migratory or immigrant people who came from somewhere else. How we treat all other human beings, immigrants and otherwise, may well be the most meaningful measure of who we are as individuals and who we are as a nation.
Michael Lindsay
Eau Claire
EPA exemptions hurt ethanol industry
Here’s a fun fact about our state: Wisconsin is the seventh-largest ethanol producer in the United States. This is because of the hard-working farm families that produce energy-rich grains for biofuel production.
When the Trump administration and the Environmental Protection Agency lifted outdated seasonal restrictions on sales of E15, a gasoline blend with 15 percent ethanol, it was great news. New options at the pump mean lower prices for drivers and bigger markets for farmers.
But that potential growth is being undermined by the small refinery exemptions the EPA is handing out to large oil corporations like Exxon. These waivers allow massive oil companies to lock ethanol blends out of the market.
Ethanol production in Wisconsin supports more than 19,000 jobs and creates $4.2 billion in economic activity. And it doesn’t just positively affect our farmers, but the environment as well.
The EPA had the right intentions when it lifted seasonal restrictions on E15. But by continuing to put large oil companies first, it is harming the communities President Trump promised to help.
Lee Nerison
Westby