Wind energy science key for decision-makers
I attended the Nov. 5 town of Clear Creek public hearing on the proposed WRE wind farm. I was told that the wind farm company would have representatives at the meeting to provide information.
A WRE wind development manager, Eric Crawford, was there, but was only given 5 minutes to make a presentation. He was not given time to respond to the many concerns and fears expressed by area residents. However, many speakers said that they backed a moratorium because they wanted more information before they made a decision to oppose or support the wind farm.
Crawford promised public informational meetings to answer questions regarding health and safety and other concerns. I hope that happens.
Also, I encourage everyone to do some research online by seeking scientific data offered by reputable organizations. A good place to start to learn more about wind energy is RenewWisconsin’s website: tinyurl.com/yx7cb986.
Then, if you’re really ambitious, go to the permitting agency website for the Public Service Commission: tinyurl.com/vmeywg2. The permit application contains 31 pages requiring detailed documentation to be submitted before a permit is granted. You’ll be amazed at all the regulations that have been enacted to protect citizens and environment. Good winter reading.
Eleanor Wolf
Eau Claire