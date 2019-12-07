Columnist fails to tell entire story
In her column on Dec. 2, Christine Flowers defended Trump’s defense of Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher. She fails to tell the whole story.
The incident Gallagher was involved in started when a severely wounded enemy fighter was captured. Other SEAL team members performed a field tracheotomy on the barely conscious youth; when it was finished, Gallagher took his knife and stabbed him in the neck, killing him.
On this same deployment other SEALs reported at least two times when shots were fired from Gallagher’s snipers nest where civilians were hit. One of the victims was a school girl in a flower print hijab and the other was a man carrying a water jug. Other members stated that Gallagher was firing three or four times as many rounds as the rest of the team’s snipers; some members of the team were so upset by his behavior that they started shooting to warn potential victims off. On a prior deployment to Afghanistan in 2010 he shot through a young girl to hit the man carrying her and in 2014 he tried to run over a Navy policeman. For some reason he wasn’t disciplined for either incident; this probably gave him a feeling of invincibility.
By the end of Gallagher’s tour he was isolated from the rest of the SEAL team and had been given the nickname “el Diablo” or the devil. I don’t know what his mental state was by the end of his last tour but what he did is not defendable; he is a war criminal pure and simple. I can have some empathy for him because of the number of tours he was on. He and his supervising officers all bear some responsibility. We can’t turn this man into a hero; he’s a war criminal.
Mike Burke
Cadott
No ifs, ands or buts about drunk driving
Why on Earth are people allowed 10, 12 or 15 DWIs? To me, one is too many.
People are going to continue to drink and drive as long as they know nothing serious is going to happen to them. Taking their license away is not the answer to this problem.
If they knew (a more severe penalty) was going to happen to them, they’d think twice before they got behind behind the wheel of a car. Same goes for the ones using their cellphones; it (should be) taken away and never returned.
This may sound unfair, but it’s unfair to the ones that get injured or killed.
Sue Gullikson
Eau Claire
Unions can boost workers into middle class
For those who think labor is flat on its back, think again.
Consider the UAW’s 42-day strike against General Motors. About 48,000 union members went on strike and when it was over, GM had lost more than $2 billion while the UAW won several financial gains, including $11,000 in ratification bonuses. And, GM agreed to invest $7.7 billion in its current plants and agreed to adding thousands of new jobs.
Now this: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles reached a tentative four-year agreement that covers hourly workers at the company and secures $9 billion worth of investments involving 7,900 jobs, according to a UAW statement. At the time of this writing, the agreement had to be approved by the union’s national council and then ratified by the union’s 47,000 workers.
Tired of striking auto workers? Well, the teachers in Chicago went on strike. They wanted smaller class sizes and an increase in support staff, such as school nurses, which they got.
Labor unions help to lift workers into the middle class. That’s because union members have better-paying jobs with benefits. They also have paid scheduled vacations, safer working conditions and a process to solve grievances.
No wonder so many young people want to join unions.
John DeRosier
Eau Claire
Children, women in need of protection
On Nov. 2, a clergy member applauded the priest who denied Joe Biden communion for obeying the law and supporting legal abortions.
No mention by this person of what Pope Francis finally publicly acknowledged, that in addition to the widespread sexual abuse of children is the sexual abuse of nuns by priests and bishops.
As early as the 1990s, various religious elders sent warnings to Vatican officials on the abuse. There were reported cases in which women became pregnant and their rapists (priests and bishops) forced them to abort their fetus, then dismissed them from the congregation anyway. Like in cases of child sexual abuse, church officials simply moved the priests to other parishes if they were reported on, while nuns faced expulsion. A National Catholic Reporter cover story in 2001 reported 29 such nuns in one order alone.
Churches are failing to deliver messages from the pulpit. It’s time they condemn the silence and secrecy of these sex crimes and demand protection for women and children.
Referring to abortion as killing and murder only creates hatred in mentally disturbed minds. Abortion laws mostly affect the poor and helpless. Rich women have always been able to get abortions in other countries (even before these countries made it legal) by going to private clinics.
Charlotte Siverling
Cadott
Scientist in the minority on climate change
I write to offer a counterpoint to the Nov. 24 letter to the editor entitled “A needed perspective on climate change.”
To his credit, the writer admits he is not a scientist before he introduces a list of quotes from Roy Spencer, an atmospheric scientist and one of the 3% of scientists who question that human activity is a primary cause of climate change. This, despite the fact that his own data show a warming trend. He represents a minority, contrarian view that runs against the overwhelming position of experts in the field of climate science.
As a chemist trained in the scientific method, I recognize the importance of scientific debate — to challenge hypotheses, data and conclusions — as this often leads to advancements. However, such challenges should be backed up with facts and data, not just opinions and hunches. Spencer’s viewpoints on climate change have been openly criticized by experts in climate science as being factually incorrect or taken out of context.
The writer concludes with a quote about climate change from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is known as an advocate for the “Green New Deal” — one of a number of proposals to help shift our economy from fossil-fuel based to clean-energy based. This is taken out of context, but the urgency she communicated is consistent with the position of the 97% of climate scientists who conclude humans are driving climate change and swift action is required.
The general public should rely upon the scientific community to present the facts about climate change in an objective, unbiased and nonpartisan manner. As in the case of the minority of scientists who denied the causal link between smoking and cancer, skepticism is the appropriate response to minority opinions on climate change like those of Spencer.
John Skoug
Osseo