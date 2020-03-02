Questions point out president’s failings
I spent 13 years of my life wearing a badge and a gun.
My life was on the line every day I went to work, and not one second of that time was I concerned about the uber-rich or bloated corporations. Their mountains of money buy their own security and draw a curtain between their pampered lives and the reality of living in the U.S. for the remaining 80-90% of our population.
It is to that majority that I’d like to pose a few questions:
• Do you really want a proven liar as a leader?
• Should Christians support a philanderer?
• Do Trump fans realize that he is a laughing-stock around the world?
• Why is the EPA headed by one who hates it?
• Why is the secretary of education a woman who has no experience with public schools and favors a religious education?
• Why is our national security suddenly thrust into the hands of someone ignorant of it?
• How can anyone expect justice when the Department of Justice is run by a tool of Trump’s?
• What hope is there for national security when our president insults and demeans our allies and praises our enemies?
• Why do Nazis and the KKK march openly on our streets?
• Why would anyone support a man who says that Nazis and other scum, other Jew haters, are “fine people?”
• Why do farmers support a man who totally shafted them?
• Why would anyone support a president who doesn’t know the history, geography or Constitution of the United States of America?
• Why do people vote for a fool who thinks “checks and balances” is all about his bank account?
I’m just asking ...
Terence O’Donahue
Fairchild
Are we living in a representative democracy?
This being a presidential election year, we will endure many months of candidates wanting our vote. It seems like it’s nonstop, doesn’t it?
The voting public will go to the polls and vote for the candidate of their choice at the various elections. In the state we have school district boards that are elected, county board supervisors that are elected, villages, municipalities and township boards that are elected. We elect the governor, and the representatives and senators we send to Madison.
We have 16 technical college districts in this state under the category of public higher education. These 16 tech district boards are appointed, not elected. These unelected boards have the financial power to borrow millions every year and they do so with the local property taxpayers getting the tab within these 16 districts. This is due to antiquated funding statutes of the tech college system dating back to before the Vietnam War was over with.
These statutes are not a representative democracy. At the local level it is purely taxation without representation. Through the years I have read many articles of our elected officials praising our public higher education systems in this state. The governor and Legislature control the funding of the UW System and are elected officials.
It’s way past time that the governor and Legislature control the funding of the Wisconsin Technical College System as well. Keep in mind that all 99 state representatives are up for reelection this year. If you attend candidate sessions, remind them that the current funding of the technical college system is not a representative democracy. Also remind these candidates that this is not a partisan issue, but a fairness issue.
Terry Nichols
Colfax