Poverty in county should be key concern
I guess I did not know there was an election for the Eau Claire County Board. Anyway, Zoe Roberts was named to the position.
When I knew her as Chad Robertson at a place of employment, he was very up on the political goings on with our country. The only problem I have is that she has become a politician, as by the recent events that have come off as personal gain with the use of influence within, referring to the week-long event given for transgenders, while we have only a day given to our veterans, a day for Memorial Day and a day given to the birth of Christ.
I can only imagine how hard it must be in the public eye, but how about working on the most recent problem for the county and that is being named in the top three counties in the state for poverty. Please work on the issues for the county that matter to all of its people and not use the position stowed upon for personal gain.
Scott Wensel
Eau Claire
How to deal with former Cowboys QB
My dear Mr. Huebscher (Leader-Telegram columnist).
Why, (NFL commentator) Troy Aikman as an analyst does not bother me at all. I simply tune him out.
John DeRosier
Eau Claire