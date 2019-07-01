Strongly supportive of Marsy’s Law
Wisconsin crime victims and their families have a reason to celebrate, thanks to Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, Reps. Warren Petryk, R-Eleva, and Jesse James, R-Altoona, and other legislators.
In May, the Wisconsin Senate and Assembly voted overwhelmingly in support of a bipartisan victims’ rights constitutional amendment known as Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin, sending it before voters in a statewide ballot in April of next year.
After my sister was brutally murdered, our family saw just how harrowing it is to be thrown into the difficult legal process through no fault of your own. As we mourned my sister and her unborn baby — who were both lost forever that day — we also had to face the long and difficult road of trying to seek justice through our legal system. Even with the outstanding work by law enforcement officials who responded to the crime, this is never an easy process for victims or their families, who are forced to relive terrible and heartbreaking tragedies, and it is even harder when victims’ families do not feel like they have a strong voice in the legal process.
This experience is why I’m proud to be a supporter of Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin. I’d like to express my sincere thanks to area legislators Bernier, Petryk and James for supporting Marsy’s Law. I’m grateful to them and all of our lawmakers for coming together to clear this final legislative hurdle and move Wisconsin closer to making equal rights for crime victims a reality. I know that other victims’ families join me in this gratitude.
Now it is time for Wisconsin’s voters to have the final say on Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin. I look forward to voting to support equal rights for crime victims, and I urge my fellow community members to do the same.
Melissa Cox
Eleva