Time to fight climate change locally
We are at a critical time in Wisconsin’s history.
Wisconsinites are facing the financial burden of some of the highest electric rates in the nation, and our power is almost entirely from dirty fossil fuels.
However, change is happening.
Gov. Tony Evers committed to moving the state to 100 percent carbon-free electricity by 2050. His executive order aims to keep more of our energy dollars at home. It will bring increased income to local farms, and increased research, development and investment in renewable energy. And, provide Wisconsin citizens with more affordable electricity.
Evers isn’t the only elected leader working for cleaner energy. Communities across the state are making the same commitment. Now, it’s time for Menomonie to do the same.
It might be hard to imagine Menomonie powered by 100 percent clean energy. Yes, it’s a challenge. But, committing to clean energy is the smart thing to do. It can keep our community healthier and save us money.
It’s also an opportunity to take meaningful action on a global issue right here at home. We’ve seen the increased floods, the record heat, even more mosquitoes and ticks. Think about the increased algae blooms and stinky lakes and less snow cover. We must do our part locally to address climate change.
That’s why I’m asking asking Mayor Randy Knaack and the City Council to be leaders on clean energy. I hope you’ll join me and ask your council member to commit to 100 percent clean energy by 2050. Call them and let them know. They need to hear from you.
Together, we can make a real difference. Not only here in our beautiful city, but statewide to protect Wisconsin’s future.
Abrina Leonhard
Menomonie