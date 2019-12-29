Volunteers give us something to
think about
Too often in these times, good news is hard to come by. So it was a pleasure to read in the Wisconsin Energy Cooperative News recently about 12 linemen from Midwest Electric Cooperatives who traveled to Guatemala and volunteered their time and skills to provide electricity to 50 homes, a school, church and health office. Having experienced the satisfaction of vastly improving the lives of these very grateful people, one lineman said he’d “go back in a heartbeat.” Many readers can relate to the satisfaction derived from “doing unto others” in this way.
Reading this article caused me to reflect on whether the billions we’re spending on border fences, razor wire and cages for children separated from their parents on our southern border might better be spent on going to the root of the problem to see if there’s anything we can do to address the violence, corruption and poverty that causes people to leave their homes and make the dangerous journey across Mexico to our border.
Over the years, I’ve come to realize that within all of us reside positive and negative emotions. Depending on the stimulus, we may exhibit fear, jealousy, blame, anger and other negative traits. Or, thankfully, we may face the world with compassion, hope, good works and love for one another. Our elected leaders can either exploit our negative tendencies, or by example, nurture and grow the values that these 12 linemen, including two from Eau Claire Energy Cooperative, took with them to Guatemala. These are the values that earned our nation respect in the world, and that made us great.
Something to think about, I hope.
Happy New Year!
David Lundberg
Eau Claire