Putting their lives on the line
This is in reference to a letter to the editor in the Leader-Telegram on Nov. 6 — “Officer shouldn’t be treated this way.”
Our servicewomen and -men put their lives on the line every second they are in combat. On the other hand, our elected officials who tell them where to fight only put their elected life on the line.
Maybe today’s elected officials should lead in the ground combat like our past elected officials once did. Then and only then they would understand what service to America really means.
Mark Warns
Eau Claire