Too much of a burden on taxpayers
The last two years school district referendums have been out of control.
Two years ago, the total was $1.4 billion statewide; a year ago it was a half a billion dollars. In western Wisconsin there’s a possibility that the referendum fever will reach an all-time high. I perceive a very distinct possibility that might take place in the April 2020 spring election.
The school district of Elk mound will decide this month concerning a referendum for the April 2020 spring election. Chippewa Valley Technical College has already made its intentions known for a referendum during the election.
Will the local property taxpayers in the Elk Mound school district get hit with two referendums to pay for? How will this affect the fastest rising demographic in this area and across this state? I’m talking about retired seniors, and others, living on fixed incomes and trying to stay in their homes they worked so hard for during their working lives.
The referendum, in itself, is totally unfair. While all eligible voters in a school district can vote, it’s the property taxpayers that get the tab. Same for a tech college. Can I assume the elected officials we send to Madison are ignorant to this unfairness?
Some state representatives are up for re-election this coming year. It’s time these elected officials represent all of their constituencies.
Terry Nichols
Colfax