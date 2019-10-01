Letter-writer misses mark on legislation
I read with great concern a letter on Sept. 28 regarding what the writer calls “assisted suicide” legislation proposed for Wisconsin. He is undoubtedly aware the legislation is the “End-of-Life Options Act,” which utilizes the phrase “medical aid in dying.” The proposal “would provide mentally capable, terminally ill adults with less than six months to live the ability to end life on their own terms.”
I appreciate the writer’s distress concerning this legislation but am compelled to present a rejoinder to his comments.
I was trained as an occupational therapist and worked with physically disabled children and adults, 25 of those years as executive director of the medical rehabilitation center in Duluth, Minn. I was also an active supporter of Compassion & Choices, a national organization promoting death-with-dignity legislation. At no time did I find those two fields incompatible. Never was I concerned that the proposed legislation would harm my many disabled friends and colleagues.
The negative analysis of the proposed legislation is inaccurate. It is fear mongering, and it hinders the passage of what could be a much-needed option for terminally ill patients in our state, including disabled adults. A friend who has cerebral palsy voiced her support of the legislation: “I’m no different from other people. I may want this option for myself at the end.”
A Gallup poll shows that 72% of Americans favor aid-in-dying legislation. Ten states have approved it, while others will soon. Wisconsin will eventually join the movement.
It behooves all of us to become acquainted with the true intent of the law, to understand its details, to review results from states using the law and to fully appreciate that this legislation provides one option, a personal choice, for alleviating unbearable suffering.
Mary Van Gorden
Black River Falls