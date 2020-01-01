Small climate change groups forming
Severe weather and altered weather patterns where we live and in the news have made climate change real and urgent.
In a new study titled “World scientists’ warning of a climate emergency,” published Nov. 5 in the Bioscience journal, 11,258 scientists from 158 countries and disciplines warn that climate change is now an emergency. They suggest six steps — among others — that need to be taken and say that action to slow climate change needs to come from beyond scientists themselves.
As the new year continues to roll in, we ourselves can do something about climate change. There is a call for “all hands on deck” now and we can join in by forming small groups to focus on climate change.
“Ask not what your country can do for you ... ask what you can do for your country,” said President John F. Kennedy.
We can take action without knowing the answers. We can act on our intent to help turn back the tide of global warming that we humans have created. We can form small groups of two, three or more people right where we are in our families, neighborhoods, communities, businesses and online. We can learn and share what we learn and see what creative sparks may come. We can take action ourselves.
“A small group of thoughtful people could change the world. Indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has,” said Margaret Mead.
As the year opens, we can begin meeting. We can keep track of ideas, references and actions taken. Look for the Small Climate Change Groups Facebook page. We can pool our resources — our interests, our concerns, our skills, our networks, our drive, talent, expertise and hope — and make a mobilizing plan for our group
Cynthia Thomas
Eau Claire