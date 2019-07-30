Single Democratic politician stands out
By the time I graduated from high school, in 1964, I had already concluded that political liberals are always wrong, their bone-headed policies always cause more harm than good and there are probably no honest, honorable, principled Democrats serving in public office anywhere in America. Nothing during the ensuing 55 years has caused me to change my mind. But recently I learned there may be one clear-thinking office holder.
A number of states have recently passed so-called “heartbeat” bills that ban abortion as early as six weeks into pregnancy. Louisiana state Sen. John Milkovich, D-District 38, authored one such bill that was signed into law in late May.
Apparently (according to OneNewsNow.com) he had simply had enough of the radical pro-abortion measures being enacted in other states: “The sight of members of state legislatures cheering the legalization of late-term abortions rocked the moral infrastructure of our nation to the core. That moral injustice and bright display of brazen immorality has galvanized hundreds of thousands of Louisianans and millions of Americans ... to oppose abortion.”
Milkovich’s indictment of the radical Dems of his party continued: “The abortion cartel has been relentless, merciless and vicious in their assault upon the unborn. We must respond with a uniquely American ethical response, a uniquely American counter-revolution to confront the culture of death, fight the abortion industry and protect the unborn.”
To this extraordinary example of principle, purpose, courage and common sense I say, amen brother.
I must confess I’ve never cast a vote for any Democrat seeking public office and likely never will for a vast array of reasons. But if I were a constituent in this man’s district, I’d vote for him in a “heartbeat.”
David Hanvelt
Eau Claire
Rural communities warrant attention
We all know President Trump needed to draw the line on China. Folks on either political side have been calling for decades to put them in check for their open abuses of the trade laws.
But it’s American farmers getting sent to the front and rural communities in the trenches on this trade war as China fights back with a bombardment of embargoes on our American crops.
Finally, lifting the old restrictions on E15 to allow summer blends of ethanol at the pump was a great move from the administration. Homegrown biofuel is always going to be better than foreign oil.
Now the administration needs to watch what’s going on with the EPA and global mega brands like Exxon sneaking in the back door by claiming they qualify for small refinery exemptions. It certainly doesn’t feel like a small refinery exemption when 2.6 billion gallons of biofuels promised has already been lost.
I hope the president takes notice before it’s too late. All of us in the Heartland are tough nuts. We’ll sacrifice so he can continue to hold his ground in negotiations, but Trump and his administration need to arm us during the fight.
Stop the abuse of ethanol exemptions by global brands. Remember your rural communities. We only need fair footing to win this thing.
Matthew Schweigert
Cuba City