Ukraine's plight serves as warning
On Aug. 24, Randy Rickman, publisher of the Leader-Telegram, addressed the history and current struggle for a democratic government in Ukraine.
He had returned from a visit there to see his son who is now wrapping up a stint as a Peace Corps volunteer. It was Ukraine’s Independence Day from Russia after thousands of years of aggression by other forces. Now they are confronted again with Russian assaults on their freedoms and are determined to repulse all invaders.
The people of Ukraine who know in their bones the value of a democracy have learned that they have to make it happen and protect it as they did recently, ousting their corrupt and anti-democratic president who fled to Russia. It is a political story still unfolding and it can serve as a harbinger as we see symptoms of the same process of Russian interference unfolding in our own country.
I am glad the Ukraine story was published; it is up to us to see a similar story does not unfold here.
Peter Whitis
Eau Claire