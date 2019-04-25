Buffalo County supports resolution regarding redistricting
On April 16 Buffalo County became one of the three latest counties in the state to pass a resolution calling for a nonpartisan process for the preparation of legislative and congressional electoral maps. Board members voted to pass the resolution and oppose partisan gerrymandering in the state of Wisconsin.
Buffalo County joins the group of Wisconsin’s 45 counties that have passed this resolution, which make up a significant majority of the state.
Nonpartisan redistricting legislation that would establish an impartial process to redraw Wisconsin’s state and congressional districts has been introduced in the state Legislature. A nonpartisan state entity would take control of drawing state and congressional district boundaries. The legislation is modeled after Iowa’s system, which has been in place for over three decades.
We want to say thank you and say how grateful we are to our local elected officials for speaking up in favor of fair maps to make our voting system equitable and nonpartisan.
Thank you to the Buffalo County Board.
Sandy and Craig Brooks
Buffalo City
News judgment in L-T questioned
Your lead article on the front page of Easter Sunday’s edition was a big disappointment.
A filed article on “Quest for a Cure” — another in an unending series of drug stories — just didn’t do it on this day. I thought maybe there would be something more uplifting along the lines of “Greatest Story Ever Told.”
Maybe next year.
Jack Whooley
Eau Claire