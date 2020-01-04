Wake up everyone: We really are at war
The war we are in is an informational war. That sounds harmless. It’s not harmless.
Our enemy is using more effective weapons against us than those we dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki because, while those bombs were horrific, the ones the Russians are using on us now are even more effective. That’s because those being attacked are not aware of it until it’s too late.
Wake up, President Trump. Vladimir Putin blames us for the fall of his beloved Soviet Union. He hates our guts. He hates democracies. He is retaliating for Hillary Clinton’s interference in Russia as she tried to restore democracy there. He is experienced, brilliant and dangerous. So, you, our president, need to defend us from him or step aside.
All the disarray, in-fighting in the White House and firings and resignations of honorable men are due solely to the president not taking their advice that the Russian threat is real. Sen. Ron Johnson recognizes the threat. He berated Barack Obama on Sunday morning talk shows, saying he was not taking the Russian threat seriously enough. Now however, that same man, Johnson, has no trouble with Trump’s rejection of the threat. He is OK with Trump giving Russia the Middle East, being disinterested in protecting Ukraine and, worse, not responding to Putin’s attacks on us.
The Russian tactic is to divide, whether it’s along party lines, urban and country, education, race, income, etc. Russians promote attacks on our press, the truth and those defending us. So, ask yourself, is that working? Let the answer sink in. Scary, isn’t it?
Soon we all will become conspiracy-believing maniacs like those at Trump rallies wearing the shirt with the logo, “I would rather live in a country ruled by Russia than one ruled by liberals.”
John Ranes
Chippewa Falls
Administration must have something to hide
With the House of Representatives now having voted to impeach the president, it is time for each of us to ask a couple questions of ourselves.
If as the president says this is all a big hoax, the question we need to ask is why he has not decided to defend himself during any of the past process. And even more concerning is why he has not allowed any members of the White House staff to give testimony to any House committee.
The simple conclusion I have reached is either there is no active defense for what occurred, or worse, there is something to hide from the American public. You reach your own conclusion.
And to finish on a related topic, why does the president refuse to release a copy of any of his tax returns? The excuse given is that they are under audit. But this has gone on for three-plus years, by now some of his tax returns must of had a final audit and could be released.
Once again my conclusion is there is something to hide from the American public, but you need to reach your own decision.
Joel Sigel
Chippewa Falls
Experience leaves man an orphan of God
I am on my path of life. I did not choose this route, but I have accepted the map laid out before me. So I put one foot ahead of the other and move forward.
At times I find myself in a position of need. I seek out places that can help, with no questions asked as why. But I feel that they can see a need. So I seek out places that assist those like me.
My trail takes me to a house of God. I have been there before and know that this place will be there when I need it, but I ended up being wrong.
I was turned away from a church because the representatives of God that were there on that day wanted to leave based on the hands of a clock. I was there with a few minutes left. Someone decided there was not enough time to do God’s work. I was turned away, like Jesus was looking for a room at the inn.
At a later time, I was told their giving was going to be done on a schedule. I could only get assistance on the two days that they set. God never set restrictions as to what days that He offered manna to his people.
So I left, on that day, after I was refused help. I have become in a way, an orphan among God’s followers.
Roy Hoff Sr.
Altoona
Writer misses mark on climate change issue
A letter from the Nov. 24, 2019, Voice of the People suggested the “hysteria” about climate change is not fact based and purported to offer a “new, credible perspective on climate change” in a series of bullet points. Perhaps the letter writer was trying to help the reader (and possibly himself) with the feelings of being overwhelmed by the enormity of the climate problems we face.
Unfortunately, the listed bullet points are neither new nor credible; in fact, they have been offered for years, often through groups supported by funding from Charles Koch who is known for his extensive fossil fuel holdings. This includes support for Roy Spencer, the meteorologist who discovered the “new” information — actually a revision of his earlier work. Interested readers will find a list of denialist arguments commonly offered (the climate has changed before; it’s not us, it’s the sun; it’s not bad; there is no consensus; computer models are unreliable) and the answers based on confirmed science at skepticalscience.com.
While I can appreciate the letter writer’s attempt to soothe our climate anxiety, I don’t think promoting the Koch Foundation really helps anyone but the purveyors of fossil fuels. They have known about climate change for decades and buried the information lest it cut their profits.
The United Nations Gap Report, recently released, notes that countries have failed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and that “deeper and faster cuts are now required.” Over 65 countries and “subnational nations” — like our own community and state — are working to transform electricity generation, to reduce pollution and to pass legislation to tax carbon emissions. Working with a group of fellow citizens — citizens climatelobby.org — to talk about the issues, write letters and lobby elected officials provides an antidote to feeling overwhelmed.
Peter Whitis
Eau Claire