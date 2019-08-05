Changes needed
Robert Mueller found Russian efforts to interfere with the 2016 election among the “most serious” challenges to American democracy. The Russians “expect to do it during the next campaign” and many other countries are now capable of "replicating what Russia has done.”
Congressional action and White House cooperation are needed to protect our elections including: 1. Federally fund $600 million to upgrade voting machines and include paper backup; 2. Require campaigns to notify authorities if foreign nationals contact them; 3. Require internet companies to disclose who pays for political ads; 5. Impose sanctions on anyone who attacks our elections.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked these proposals from coming to a vote in the Senate. This reflects President Donald Trump’s refusal to acknowledge Russian interference in our elections. Perhaps Trump fears it would cast doubt on the legitimacy of his election.
Russian hackers penetrated the Illinois voter registration database in 2016 and were in a position to delete or change the data. Unsecured voting systems exist across our country. Funding to update voting machines and requirements for paper backup are essential for the 2020 election.
An investigation found that former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort shared internal polling data and campaign strategy for winning votes in Midwestern states with Russian operative Konstantin Kilimnik. Then an intensive Russian media blitz using polling data on Midwestern states and Russian-hacked Hillary Clinton emails reached 80 million people directly and an estimated 126 million through sharing on Facebook.
Trump won the Electoral College through some 80,000 votes in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Congressional action and White House support are needed to counter any foreign influence in our elections. Next it could be China.
Kathy Kascewicz
Fifield
True beliefs?
If President Donald Trump would come clean about his religious beliefs, he could do the nation a world of good. But only if he were a decent human being.
Every so often he parrots Christian noises, but let me remind you that actions speak louder than words he acts as if no gods exist, Christian or otherwise. That is to say, he is a practicing atheist. Not that there’s anything wrong with that. The atheists I know love their mothers and smile at babies in strollers just like everybody else.
Ideally Trump’s unbelief could go a long way toward gaining acceptance for non-religious officeholders. Polls show that most voters reject the idea of voting for an atheist. If enough people pointed out that one has already become president, maybe other secular political aspirants could compete on a level playing field.
Unfortunately, such a development is unlikely for two reasons. First, Trump never acknowledges his unbelief but pretends to share the theistic views of his right-leaning fundamentalist base.
Second, he gives atheism a bad name. Most people already assume atheists lie, go back on their word, wallow in sexual depravity, scorn to aid the weak and afflicted, and flout norms of linguistic decorum and civilized manners. Voila, Trump. The stereotype incarnate.
August Rubrecht
Mondovi