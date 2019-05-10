Addressing the ultimate put-down
Austin, Texas, is one of a growing number of U.S. cities that are banning the practice of euthanizing (putting down) unwanted or stray pets. They’re called “no kill” cities.
For decades cities have “put down” ownerless animals that were filling up shelters. Advocates for this national movement call it immoral to put down unwanted animals. Their solution includes more promotion of animal adoption and “fixing” existing animals so they can’t procreate.
I couldn’t help but see the irony that in these same cities, like Austin, human babies in the womb can be killed by dismemberment and few view it as immoral. Quite the opposite, abortion advocates even try to make a case that abortion is an act of compassion to the unborn child and is very “moral.”
A similar irony exists in Virginia where the governor suggested that babies who survive abortion (born alive) be given comfort-care until they die (passive infanticide). He also recently signed a bill into law protecting animals from cruel treatment. Animals cannot be killed, but human babies can.
April was Child Abuse Awareness Month, and I wonder if people who believe children should be protected from abuse or death will also connect the dots and condemn abortion as the ultimate put-down that isn’t fit for a dog.
Pastor Sam Faust
Merrillan
House members taking climate action
In the Opinion section of the May 9 paper, the Newsday article announced, “Humans at risk as well.”
Earlier this week I interviewed millennials about how climate change has impacted them and how their view of the future has been altered, if at all.
Three out of four of the women reported that they are not sure that they want to bring children into the world now. It was heartbreaking.
Newsday reported, “Governments have helped species like the bald eagle ...” and that, “They can ... cooperate to reduce global warming.”
The U.S. House of Representatives is in fact cooperating right now by way of the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 763). They deserve our support. The effect of this act will be to drive down carbon pollution by 40 percent in just 12 short years and 90 percent by the year 2050.
H.R. 763 is good for the economy, good for people, has bipartisan support and is revenue neutral (pays for itself).
Please urge our members of Congress — Ron Kind, Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson — to support this approach to saving all species.
Jim Schumacher
Eau Claire