Annual prep sports awards lauded
Last fall, I returned home to experience a full high school sports season as the athletic director of McDonell High School in Chippewa Falls.
As a former prep athlete and alumni from Eau Claire North (class of 1986), I know I speak for past and current prep sports athletes and ADs in the area when I say this: We have been spoiled over the decades with our own regional newspaper in the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram. As athletes, we are very fortunate to have an amazing tradition of sports reporters that have come and gone but have been shaped around a legend in Buckshot (Ron Buckli).
Recently I was invited to the Leader-Telegram Prep Sports Awards at The Florian Gardens to support the student-athletes at McDonell High School. We were asked as ADs to nominate our deserving athletes for recognition.
Today, I would like to say thank you to the Leader-Telegram and all of its sponsors — Mayo Clinic Health Systems, Prestige Auto, Higgins Travel, Brent Douglas Flowers and The Post House. The high school sports in the area really appreciate your support.
All of this is not possible, however, without the vision of Brian Maki and Jack Goods of the Leader-Telegram, with the help of many I’m sure. They have made a difference in the level of exposure our local student-athletes receive for their efforts. They cover a lot of programs in the Chippewa Valley in a professional manner.
The event was extremely organized and run very efficiently. Having an MC that knows local sports like Bob Bradovich added to the atmosphere.
Lastly, Josh Gasser, a former state prep standout and decorated Wisconsin Badger, delivered a message that was truly on-point. As guest speaker, he connected with everyone — young people and adults
Eric Gardow
Chippewa Falls