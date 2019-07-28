Vigilance key in fighting diseases
Recently a friend made me aware of an intriguing reminder of our past.
In the Jackson County town of Garden Valley is a somber little cemetery, a relic of times past when epidemic diseases ravaged mankind. A sign there simply says “Diphtheria Cemetery.”
Diseases such as bubonic plague, smallpox, polio, cholera, typhoid, measles, tuberculosis and others took a toll on human life greater than all the wars in human history (so far). The cemetery few headstones, but they tell a sad tale; many of the victims were buried as young children.
Since the advent and acceptance of the germ theory of disease, great strides have been made in relegating many diseases to the dustbin of history. Heroes such as Louis Pasteur, Joseph Lister, Jonas Salk and others led the way to conquering these illnesses. I recall my college microbiology instructor stating that prior to about 1900, less than half of children born lived to be as old as 12, mostly because of disease. That this is no longer the case is testimony to the efficacy of the biological and medical sciences.
We must not drop our guard, however. The microbes that caused these diseases remain with us, kept in check by better medical practice, sanitation and vaccination. Smallpox has been eliminated from the wild. Measles was declared eliminated from the U.S. in 2000. This year, as of June 13, there have been 1,044 cases reported in 28 states. Fear, misinformation and lack of political backbone have contributed to this resurgence.
As one who has seen firsthand the tragedy of measles encephalitis, I know how devastating the disease can be. I fear it’s only a matter of time before a child dies of this or another disease towards which we have become complacent. Listen to your physician.
Michael Harden
Eau Claire
In agreement with letter-writers
Thank you to the writer of the letter on July 14 — “No excuse for our current president” — I hope many more people agree with him. What an embarrassment to us to have a president like we have. Why don’t people see what he is?
Another letter mentioned all of President Donald Trump’s accomplishments ... buddying up to Vladimir Putin and North Korea. He admires them. They are dictators, and he wants to be just like them.
Four more years ... what would that do to our country? God help us, I hope we don’t have to find out.
Millie Travis
Augusta
Columnist’s take on politics lauded
“Trump’s trump card” (by Leader-Telegram columnist) Don Huebscher couldn’t have said it any better.
We should have him representing us in Congress.
Ray Klimovitz
Chippewa Falls
Eau Claire’s loss is Altoona’s gain
The loss of the Veterans Tribute Park was a terrible loss for Eau Claire and is a great gain for Altoona.
Wake up City Council.
Jim Norby
Eau Claire
Meddling still a major concern
Will your vote count in 2020 election for the president?
To find the answer to that question, let’s ask the Chinese, Iranians, Russians and even the Republican Senator Mitch McConnell from Kentucky.
The senator has had his own way of putting a hold on bills; you see, he has not let the Senate vote on a bill to allow the American voter to have a paper ballot backup. So everything is now electronic when your vote is cast in 2020 and no paper ballot backup.
Maybe its time for all 50 states to assume responsibility for a paper ballot backup. Remember all of the countries that are getting into our voting system no longer want democracy for the American public. Could you live without democracy?
Mark Warns
Eau Claire