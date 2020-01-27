Property taxes remain key issue in state
Kurt Bauer, president and CEO of Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, has concerns relating to health care and a shortage of workers, as do many businesses in this state (Leader-Telegram, Jan. 21).
My demographic, retired seniors living on fixed incomes, will only grow larger each year. In our working years, there didn’t seem to be a problem due to our numbers. Now that we are retiring, the crisis is surfacing. It’s funny how all the reports and surveys over the years didn’t send a warning flag that we would be retiring some day.
I would suggest you look at why the answer to every problem is raising local property taxes in this state. I would suggest you look at the tidal wave of school district referenda that has been rampant these past years, with our elected officials doing nothing to address these issues yet bragging about the recent dollars budgeted for education.
The referendum has built in unfairness. While all eligible voters in a school district can vote, it’s the property taxpayers that get the tab. Now, we have a technical college in the area that wants us to pass a $48.8 million referendum. This would affect 11 counties in west-central Wisconsin. All this when student numbers are low in public higher education and the K-12 education system in this state.
You have appointed tech district boards, not elected, across this state with the ability to borrow millions every year and the local property taxpayers get the tab. Why would we get people to come here and get taxed to death by unfair, antiquated funding statutes?
Health care is a hot topic by the candidates running for president in 2020. This country can’t even get bipartisan support for addressing Big Pharma as step one in the process.
Terry Nichols
Colfax
We need to address wind energy developments
The Wisconsin Public Service Commission’s Wind Siting Council did not convene in 2019 as required by state statute to review new studies relevant to the PSC 128 rules and report to the Legislature on its findings. In fact, four of 15 council seats remain vacant, including a UW faculty health expert, a position unfilled since 2012.
About 18,000 Wisconsin residents are living with industrial wind projects. A substantial percentage of families have documented health issues, such as disrupted sleep, headaches and ear pain. Many in the scientific community associate the symptoms to turbine-produced infrasound. Do these Wisconsin residents not deserve serious scrutiny of the safety of the PSC 128 rules? Or are the wind industry’s profits simply favored over public health?
Meanwhile, proposed wind projects in the counties of St. Croix, Green, Eau Claire, Manitowoc, Lafayette, Grant and Marathon would expose 12,000 more residents to infrasound-producing turbines.
The PSC and Wind Siting Council answer to the state legislators. It’s time legislators hold the PSC accountable or suspend the PSC 128 rules until the Wind Siting Council has done its due diligence. Politicians that put people first over profit will earn my vote this election year.
Brenda Salseg
Emerald