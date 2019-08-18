CFS an illness that warrants attention
Given that the Eau Claire area supposedly boasts some of the most innovative health care services in this part of the state, it seems rather pathetic that there seems to be relatively no interest assisting people with myalgic encephalomyelitis, or Chronic Fatigue Syndrome.
CFS involves a 24/7 cycle of extreme exhaustion and muscle pain, completely unrefreshed sleep, and cognitive impairments along with numerous other general complaints that worsen with even mild physical activity. What’s worse is that this particular illness has been so poorly researched that it still has no viable treatments. Not lifestyle, not exercise.
In 2015 the Institute of Medicine declared CFS an official medical illness and set forth guidelines for diagnosis, yet if I go to any physician in this town and describe to them the literal four years of hell I’ve been through and medically documented pattern of CFS symptoms, they will laugh me off, disregard what I have said or refuse to help accommodate job or work conditions.
What truly needs to be said in regard to the current state of people with CFS is that they are best off if they get on Social Security Disability Insurance or are allowed to get around as easily as possible. This of course involves physician cooperation but universally in this area all I seem to get is patronizing, arrogant head nodding, disinterest or “I’m not qualified.” I’ve heard all of the excuses.
The World Health Organization has recognized ME as a worldwide illness since 1969. It’s as prevalent as AIDS, MS or Parkinson’s Disease. It’s not some “yuppie flu.”
You can find out more about ME/CFS by visiting the NIH, CDC, Academy of Medicine or the Open Medicine Foundation.
Scott Schneider
Eau Claire