Time to vote out full-time politicians
Isn’t it amazing that the state of Wisconsin has a $600 million excess, collected mostly by stealing from the working poor?
The liberals want to spend it on education, which is kind of self-defeating, as people when educated may just become smart enough to see what a joke the government of this state really is.
The Republicans want to give some of it back. Great, as we drive hundred-dollar beaters on roads that make the Oregon Trail look like the Autobahn. Bridges literally are falling apart, poorly built highways explode in the heat and potholes if joined together would form another Great Lake. Thanks, guys.
Combined with the soap opera going on at the federal level, I believe the time may soon be upon us that the only way to get things done, that need to be done, is to get rid of both political parties and put some people who actually work for a living in charge. There should be no career politicians. They will cry, “I’ve spent a lifetime serving the people.” No, you have spent a lifetime serving the people B.S.
I hope that soon the people will tire of bread and circuses and take back America for Americans. All I can do is write and vote. I hope you will too.
William Gordon
Chippewa Falls
Planned Parenthood harms women in America
Planned Parenthood has hurt over 63 million women since 1973.
This organization purports to help women’s health, while the president of Planned Parenthood publicly confessed that there isn’t a single mammogram machine in any of its buildings.
The Planned Parenthood staff tells a woman her pregnancy can be terminated by the removal of a few cells (as though it’s a wart or mole).
It’s time to stop the lies and eliminate Planned Parenthood.
Deanne Sczepanski
Whitehall