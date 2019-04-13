Don’t legalize recreational pot
I am deeply disturbed about our state considering legalizing marijuana.
We have enough drugs being abused today. Legalizing marijuana use will add to our problems.
Because I was a child welfare social worker during part of my working career, I daily read announcements about family issues and criminal activities. Many of these problems are connected to drug abuse.
Recently, a California senator who is running for president in 2020 laughed about using marijuana in a radio interview and said, “we need more joy in the world.” There are better ways to find joy.
Continual abuse of drugs results in homelessness, violent crime, sexual assaults, divorce, highway deaths, murder, additional costs of crime, etc.
Our governor recently decided to move from medical use of marijuana (a good move) to the legal use of recreational marijuana. Our governor also said, “I want (the law) to be set up in a way that people in the state of Wisconsin feel comfortable that they can make some money by doing this work (selling marijuana products) without having to essentially go broke.”
There are better ways to make a living.
In addition to my comments, a recent “It Seems to Me” article was written by a former health education instructor with 30 years of experience, including extensive work with alcohol and drug prevention. He explained the serious mental and physical conditions caused by recreational use of marijuana.
Lane Jackson
Eau Claire
Organ donations a life-saving effort
After reading about the story of a young hockey player who saved lives through organ donation following a tragic bus crash last year, I found myself feeling mixed emotions.
Logan Boulet died a year ago when his team’s bus was T-boned by a semi, killing 14 other team members and eventually Boulet and another teammate. His team, the Humboldt Broncos, were on their way to a game in central Saskatchewan. While Boulet had already registered as a donor three weeks prior, none of his teammates had. His organs were able to be donated and saved the lives of six recipients.
Fortunately, Boulet’s story made headlines throughout Canada and all over the world. This inspired Canadians, increasing the usual number of registrations by thousands following the crash, especially after the initial reports. It has also done so through events like “Green Shirt Day,” an awareness day created in his honor.
As heartwarming as the story is, I don’t think it should take an international news story to spark a surge of organ donations. Wisconsin has more than 2,000 people currently on the national registry, a waiting list that sees an average of 22 people die each day. The need for organs is only increasing, and I hope that it won’t take another deadly accident to inspire Wisconsin.
Donating is a chance to make a lasting difference in multiple lives. If you want to make a more immediate impact, you can be tested for a living donation to an unknown recipient. This gives you the chance to make a connection with someone new and see the impact you have on them. At the very least, all it takes to make a difference is checking the donor box every four years when registering for and renewing your driver’s license.
Sam Stange and Sydnie Steinmetz
Eau Claire