Trump, EPA need to come through for farmers
Farmers in Wisconsin were counting on President Donald Trump to hold his Environmental Protection Agency, or EPA, accountable.
In June, he promised to fight for us. In October, he promised to reverse biofuel demand destruction at the hands of the EPA. However, the final EPA fix that was enacted left most of that important work unfinished.
The EPA has allowed multi-billion-dollar oil giants to skirt federal blending laws, destroying demand for billions of gallons of biofuels. Trump promised to restore 15 billion gallons — welcome news for farmers across the heartland — and now the EPA must uphold the president’s commitment.
Farm income is down, and many ethanol plants have idled production or closed their doors completely. The EPA’s partial fix is not enough. We need real solutions.
Lee Nerison
Westby
Lessons learned on hypothetical playground
Let’s suppose a husband, self-possessed of his authority, assumes he can dominate his wife, even to the point of abuse, thus betraying his marital vow to honor and protect her.
And let’s assume his wife, as is her right, reports the abusive behavior to the police and appeals to the courts to impose a restraining order, while filing for divorce.
And let’s say her efforts are rebuffed on the grounds that she is behaving hysterically, albeit she has shown clear evidence of bruising.
Imagine she is told, “Get over it. Your husband has your best interest in mind by claiming absolute control over you. Submit yourself to his rule. If you knew what is good for you, you would realize how fortunate you are to have such a man of genius be your head. He has every right to keep your rebellious nature in check.
“Furthermore, if you persist in resisting your husband’s complete authority, you will be dragged before his friends to be disgraced and stoned as an adulterer, who has betrayed her husband’s rightful expectation that she remain loyal to him.”
I ask, whose marital vow has been broken here, and what legitimacy is left the institution?
Apply the analogy, if you will.
Michael Doran
Ladysmith
Insensitive comments
At the Friday legislative breakfast hosted by the local Chamber of Commerce, Sen. Kathy Bernier joked that women should have more babies to meet our workforce shortage. Rep. Warren Petryk made the same comment recently. At best, it is a tasteless attempt to infuse humor into a difficult topic.
But at this time in our country, it really strikes a nerve. Just last week, the federal administration announced it will only accept 18,000 refuges per year, about 1% of the world total (down from 85,000 during the last administration). I remember when we were a compassionate nation who welcomed families displaced from their homes by war, natural disaster, violation of human rights, and the like.
This same political party vilifies immigrants, especially ones that do not look like people in power. Why would we turn away people looking for economic opportunity and safe communities when we need them to fill our job openings?
Instead, we should encourage Caucasian citizens to procreate for the financial gain of business owners? This raises images of white supremacy, Nazi Germany, and the Handmaid’s Tale. I hope that I never have to hear that insensitive comment ever again.
WENDY SUE JOHNSON
Eau Claire
Christians support Trump
I am responding to the recent letter, “Trump’s behavior far from righteous.” Well, according to scripture, neither is anyone else’s. Why aren’t evangelical supporters concerned about Trump’s imperfections? Because his strong leadership ability to drain the swamp instead of becoming a part of it far out-weigh them. He truly loves America and promised as president to protect it and its citizens, here and abroad, including the unborn. He promised to uphold the Constitution, appoint judges who do the same and build a strong military and economy by creating jobs and negotiating trade.
Trump, a type of “Cyrus,” though he may not actually “know Him,” has invited God’s blessing on the U.S. by confirming Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, and regularly invites the church’s prayers. He’s not a politician, but a “get it done” businessman who didn’t make promises just for votes, but to carry them out, — and his record of accomplishments proves it.
So, while accusing evangelical Trump supporters of compromising their faith to support this duly-elected president, — using your words, “What ‘venerable holy tradition’ are you trading off”? To align with such extremists as “the squad” including Rashida Tlaib, who gleefully spouts her Trump hate. And excuse ANTIFA who, while “protesting,” hides behind masks, attacking any pro-Trumper, burning cars, destroying businesses, defying law and order and the police and law enforcement who risk their lives to keep it.
The feigned solemnity over the “trumped up” partisan impeachment and multimillion dollar “investigation” of this president is nauseating, as is the criticism of Franklin Graham for rightly identifying the demonic hate spirit behind it all. Yes, Christians do need to get serious about who they support and why, because we are responsible for more than some political one-up-manship.
NORMA KOXLIEN
Eau Claire