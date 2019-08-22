Slavery reparations a ‘far-fetched idea’
With the 2020 presidential election looming, it appears the Democratic candidates are trying to one-up their Democratic opponents by giving away more federal money to secure votes.
They are considering reparations to descendants of slaves freed after the Civil War, which could be in the form of federal dollars taken from taxes paid by today’s citizens.
Over 200,000 federal troops were killed in the war that freed the slaves. I believe the descendants of families whose loved ones made the supreme sacrifice of their lives to free the slaves should be first in line to receive federal reparations if this far-fetched idea comes to fruition.
Douglas Lansing
Maiden Rock
Administration no help on gun control
So you like President Donald Trump. OK.
So you can keep buying your kids bulletproof backpacks or vests. Maybe you should let them bring body armor to school. That is what it will come to if Trump stays in office.
Everyone has a right to their opinion, as I do mine. I love my family and would like to keep them safe. How about you?
Judy Pendergast
Mondovi