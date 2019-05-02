Attorney General Barr's track record poor
Let’s see: Special Counsel Mueller submits his report to the Justice Department and Attorney General William Barr on March 22.
On March 24, Barr sends a summary report to Congress. In a letter dated March 27, Mueller expresses his concern with the Barr summary stating, "the Barr letter did not fully capture the full context, nature, and substance of the Special Counsel's work and conclusions."
Yet in a House appropriations committee hearing on April 9, Barr stated he did not know what reports "of the Special Counsel's team are frustrated at some level with the limited information included in your March 24 letter, that does not adequately or accurately necessarily portray the report’s findings" were referencing. So I can think of three possible reasons for the confusion.
1. Barr can't remember stuff or CRS, which would lead one to believe he should be removed.
2. He is incompetent, in which he should be removed.
3. He is lying to the American people and is a perfect AG for Donald Trump.
Thomas Davenport
Eau Claire
On May 1, Rachel Maddow on MSNBC had an interview with Hillary Clinton, former secretary of state and 2016 presidential nominee.
Clinton, when asked about the president and Congress wanting to go back to investigating her, mused that she wondered how long President Trump was going to allow her to live rent-free in his brain.
All Americans, but especially Republicans, should ask themselves how long they really want to have Clinton use up their brain space as opposed to spending their resources on something more productive.
Do we really want to let Hillary live rent-free in our brains or Donald Trump's for that matter? I think it is too costly.
Let's all move on and find a new beginning.
Vince Pernsteiner
Chippewa Falls