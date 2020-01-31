Landfill’s effects
The Seven Mile Creek neighborhood is being treated unfairly by (the waste disposal company).
Waste by the ton comes from the neighboring area — northwestern region of Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa — that directly impacts and threatens our health and financial future. We are constantly trying to cope with odor, noise, litter, debris, dirt, heavy traffic, unsightly view, water quality, vermin and associated expenses. Local officials have dismissed, overlooked and disregarded our concerns for 24 years as the landfill keeps expanding. While the company and municipalities are gaining financially, we are bearing the burden of this landfill.
Twelve cities and towns in five counties in Wisconsin have a voice on their siting committees, have better conditions, receive compensation from the company and have property value guarantees. Please tell the company, the town of Seymour, and city and county officials to treat us fairly. Just because we live by the landfill does not make us disposable. Every neighborhood in the Chippewa Valley deserves to be respected and protected, especially those vulnerable to harm from another huge expansion of this landfill.
Kathy Campbell
Eau Claire
One is too many
Why, why, why are drunk drivers allowed so many DWIs? This is just plain stupid.
We wonder why people continue to drink and drive. It’s because they know nothing serious is going to happen to them. To me and a lot of others, one DWI is too many.
Our justice system makes no sense at all. I read about a judge in Texas who sentenced a man to life in prison for his ninth DWI. That judge should get a medal.
Don’t drink and drive.
Sue Gullikson
Eau Claire