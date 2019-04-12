Remembering Jesus' sacrifice
With Easter approaching quickly and Holy Week under way, I am reminded of an experience I had on Good Friday services at St. Raymond of Penafort Catholic Church in 2006 at approximately 3 p.m.
During the service, I was trying to imagine the pain and suffering that Jesus had experienced during the time leading up to and including His crucifixion. I silently made the request to endure some of the pain that Jesus had experienced.
Immediately I felt the most intense and terrible pain that I have ever experienced in my life. Every part of my body was screaming with pain. It was so intense that I could not even breathe. The pain was 10 times worse than when I lost two fingers and a thumb in a table saw accident.
After what seemed like an eternity, but was probably only a few seconds, the pain left as suddenly as it had started. I bowed my head and thanked Jesus for enduring the pain and suffering he willingly submitted to for the forgiveness of sin for all mankind. Just remember Jesus was a human like you or I when he endured this pain and suffering. Pray and thank Jesus this Easter.
God Bless.
Jerome Wolcott
Altoona
Those who serve applauded
I would like to recognize our grandson, Wyatt Holmen, who enlisted in the Air Force the day after his 18th birthday. He is third-generation Air Force from Osseo — on his dad's side. He also had an uncle in the Navy.
I have to mention my husband, Art Thompson, who joined the Army at 17 years old. He served 13 months in Vietnam during the conflict, retiring after 37½ years in the Army and National Guard.
I am very proud of them and all our servicemen and women.
Dianne Thompson
Eau Claire