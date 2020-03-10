Addressing state educational issues
A March 1 “Voice of the People” asked: “... (Some critics of vouchers) believe all tax support is due public schools. What is the just basis for that position?”
The “just basis” is found in the Wisconsin Constitution. Article X states that “Each town and city shall be required to raise by tax, annually, for the support of common schools therein ...”
How well did the writer distinguish between compulsory, nonsectarian, common public schools and optional, private, faith-based schools? What consequences, undesirable and desirable, would result from the writer’s proposal to distribute funds based on proportionality of parental preference for how their tax dollars are directed to public and/or private schools? Specifically, how much would increased dissipation of already limited state allocation of taxpayer-supported school funding further weaken the compulsory public schools?
Beyond this are flaws in the letter. The “basic premise” that “parents (not the state) have the basic responsibility and right to educate their offspring” is incomplete. It fails to acknowledge the state’s responsibility from Article X that “The legislature shall provide by law for the establishment of district schools …” as well as that the parental right is “neither absolute nor unqualified.”
Similarly, the “national tradition” in which “tax-based funding has favored parents who would choose to send offspring to public schools” is misleading. Article X’s reference to “the public school to which (parents) have chosen to send their child” recognizes choosing between public schools, such as “open enrollment,” but not optional private schools.
The core issue is not the quality or desirability of public versus private schools. Rather, the core issue is the use of property taxpayer-derived funds being taken from public school districts and diverted to private schools without full disclosure to property taxpayers that this is happening.
Chris Hambuch-Boyle
Eau Claire
Ice fishing key to societal woes
Worrying about our country’s future is about as futile as the Green Bay Packers’ defense.
Instead of decrying President Donald Trump’s bullying, outright lies and billion-dollar deficits, understand he will be our icy hearted president for at least five years and consider him a fixer upper. Life ain’t that bad.
Instead of bemoaning our socialist president, go ice fishing with some brewskis on a frozen lake even though the fish are conspiring against your ability to feed your family. What’s quantitative easing when you can yell at your bobber to just go down. Relax and let it go.
Don’t be fooled into thinking that I’m advocating ice fishing to get you out away from talking to pictures, I merely think it’s a great activity to escape from your other half as it’s cool out, even though the cold never bothered me.
It’s crazy that suicides are for the first time in forever the 10th-leading cause of death when one can go ice fishing. Catching a hand-sized bluegill is guaranteed to get me elated. Or seeing that flag fly will get you higher than any opiate your doctor prescribed on the recommendation of the Sacklers’ bottom line. Until the federal government subsidizes fishing licenses, we need to stop giving money to this opiate crisis.
Folks can learn to self-medicate and drill some holes and stop wasting my money on poor personal decisions. If ice fishing ain’t your thing, you could always build a snowman or stay in and cuddle with someone worth melting for.
Scott Caliebe
Eau Claire