How can Christians support Trump?
It’s interesting that many of the president’s supporters also want to be known as Christians.
Christians believe in Jesus Christ. If they believe in Jesus, they must also believe in his teachings.
How can Christians favor a president who does not demonstrate anything Christian? The South Baptist Convention of 1998 responded to President Bill Clinton’s immorality by issuing the “Resolution on Moral Character of Public Officials.” The key statement in that document is: “Tolerance of serious wrong by leaders sears the conscience of the culture, spawns unrestrained immorality and lawlessness in the society, and surely results in God’s judgment.”
I’ve wondered how evangelical Christians could support our current president and his immoral tendencies. If you are a Christian, your beliefs are not represented by this president. Why would you abandon your “Resolution on Moral Character of Public Officials” to embrace this president? Christians have higher standards.
Christians do not need to cling to someone whose daily life mocks their core values. If you support this president for any reason, you support everything he stands for. That includes his profanity and his lack of truthfulness, integrity and empathy.
A biblical verse often taught in Sunday School reads, “For God gave us not a spirit of fear, but the power of love and self-control.” I tend to believe that Christians are well above the moral character of this president.
Vince Ruzic
Hixton