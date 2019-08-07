Addressing climate change critical
In the current round of Democratic candidate debates, I was heartened to see the subject of the climate crisis receiving attention along with other pressing problems we face as a nation and as a world.
The 35 minutes of discussion of climate in the debates so far is an improvement over the total of five minutes given to climate change in all of the 2016 candidate debates combined, but it’s nowhere near enough.
Turn to any but the most politically compromised news outlet and the trouble we’re in is evident. Alaska is burning, the American West is burning and Russia is burning — a global ring of fire.
A deadly heat wave has set all-time records in western Europe, with Paris reporting its highest temperature ever, at 108.7 degrees. The United Kingdom, Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands have also sweltered in record-breaking heat.
If the message still isn’t clear enough, Europe’s Copernicus Climate Change Service has identified this past July as the hottest month ever recorded on Earth.
And as the New York Times recently noted, environmental toxins released by the fires and flooding due to extreme weather directly threaten public health with higher incidence of cancer and respiratory illnesses such as asthma.
It’s time — past time — that the United States rejoin the international community in an all-out effort to mitigate these changes that endanger all life on our planet. I urge our candidates for public office to keep this issue in the public eye. A hopeful sign is CNN’s planned climate crisis town hall on Wednesday, Sept. 4.
Americans overwhelming support action on the climate crisis, and we’ll be watching and listening. The hour is late and the fires of summer are coming nearer us all.
Thomas Smith
River Falls