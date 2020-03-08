U.S. help needed
While in America, we often take our right to worship for granted; in many countries people are not so lucky.
One of the worst places for religious persecution these days is Nigeria, where entire villages are attacked in a land grab targeting Christians. The persecutors, the Fulani militants, are moving their way up the lists as one of the worst perpetrators of terror on the planet.
In fact, according to Open Doors, a nonprofit group that tracks Christian persecution, 90% of the Christians killed for their faith in the world are from Nigeria. Open Doors reports that the Fulani militants target Christian farming villages, murdering and often ransacking and burning churches. Sadly, as all this occurs, the Nigerian government seems unwilling to do anything to protect their own citizens.
As the most powerful country in the world, both militarily and economically, the U.S. is in a unique position to speak out against these killings. It is our duty to protect religious freedom around the world, and we don’t have to put boots on the ground to do so.
President Donald Trump should appoint a special envoy to the region, and if needed, impose sanctions on the Nigerian government. People shouldn’t be killed for their faith, anywhere.
Stephanie Brown
River Falls